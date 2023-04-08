Try these 5 poha recipes for a perfect breakfast

Want to start your morning bright and healthy? Are you looking for a delicious and nutritious breakfast option that is easy to make and tailored to your taste buds? Look no further than poha! This versatile flattened rice dish is a breakfast favourite that is packed with health benefits and can be prepared in a variety of ways. Let us explore the benefits of poha and learn five healthy and tasty recipes.

Poha is a very nutritious way to have a light, tasty and healthy breakfast. Poha is known to be rich in carbohydrates and low in calories which gives you a burst of energy while keeping your weight in check. Poha is also gluten-free, high in iron content and good for your digestive system. This makes it perfect to include poha in your regular diet. Let’s take a look at some ways to do that.

5 healthy ways to include poha in your diet

1. Poha upma

Upma is a popular Indian breakfast dish that is made from semolina. You can replace the semolina with poha to make a healthy and nutritious breakfast option. Poha upma is a great way to start your day and will keep you full and energized for hours.

To make poha upma, you need to rinse the poha in a strainer and set it aside to drain for 5-10 minutes. Then heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, curry leaves, chopped onions, tomatoes, ginger, green chilli and all the spices. Saute for 2-3 minutes. Add the drained poha to the pan and mix well with the spices. You can also add 1 tablespoon each of soaked chana and urad dal.

2. Kanda poha

Kanda poha or onion poha also known as poha chivda is a popular snack that is made by roasting poha with spices and nuts. It is a healthy and delicious snack that can be enjoyed anytime. Kanda poha is a light and healthy breakfast dish that can be customized to your liking.

To make kanda poha, heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and curry leaves, chopped onions, tomatoes, ginger, green chili and all the spices. Saute for 2-3 minutes. Add some rinsed poha to the pan and mix well with the spices. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with lemon wedges. You can also add peanuts, cashews, or raisins to the dish for added crunch and sweetness.

3. Poha cutlet

Poha cutlet is a delicious snack made with poha and mashed potatoes. You can also add chopped vegetables such as carrots, peas, or beans to the mixture for added nutrition. Poha cutlets are more crunchier and healthier than your regular cutlet.

To make poha cutlet, in a bowl, mix together mashed potatoes, chopped onion, green chilli, ginger, cumin seeds, coriander powder, garam masala powder, and salt. Add the rinsed poha to the potato mixture and mix well. Then take a small portion of the mixture and shape it into a cutlet. In a pan, with hot oil, cook the cutlets for 2-3 minutes on each side until they are golden brown. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with mint chutney or ketchup.

4. Poha idli

Idlis are a popular south Indian breakfast dish that is made from rice and lentils. You can replace the rice with poha to make a healthier and nutritious version of idlis.

To make poha idlis, in a mixing bowl, add the rice flour and rinsed poha, and mix well. Add yogurt to the mixture, water as needed to make a smooth batter, salt and baking soda and mix well. Let the batter rest for 10-15 minutes. Then grease the idli molds with oil and pour the batter into the idli molds, filling them up to 3/4th full. Steam the idlis for 10-12 minutes or until they are fully cooked. Once done, remove the idlis from the molds and serve hot with your favorite chutney or sambar.

5. Batata poha

Batata poha or aloo poha is a traditional and popular breakfast dish from Maharashtra, poha, potatoes (batata), and a few spices. It is easy to prepare and is a healthy and delicious option for a morning meal.

To make batata poha, heat oil in a pan or kadhai over medium heat. Then add mustard seeds, cumin seeds and asafoetida, and sauté for a few seconds. Add chopped onion and green chili, and sauté until the onion turns translucent. Next, add chopped potatoes and mix well. Cover the pan and cook for 5-7 minutes, or until the potatoes are soft and cooked through. Add some spices, rinsed poha and cover the pan to cook for 2-3 minutes, or until the poha is heated through.

Poha is a healthy and nutritious food that can be easily incorporated into your diet. By adding poha to your diet, you can improve your overall health and well-being!