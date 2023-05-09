Try these 5 Indian superfoods instead of international superfoods

The term “superfoods” has garnered publicity on social media over the past decade but what does it mean? According to Merriam-Webster, superfoods are “foods (such as salmon, broccoli, or blueberries) that are rich in compounds (such as antioxidants, fibre, or fatty acids) considered beneficial to a person’s health.” While they can be a great addition to your healthy diet, it can be a little difficult to follow up on which superfoods to include due to the viral speed at which the information is shared. The other thing is that fancy superfoods can either burn a hole in your pocket or be unavailable in India.

If you have to struggle with it too, worry not because nutritionist Leema Mahajan recently shared desi alternatives to “angrezi” superfoods that you can add to your diet.

Indian alternatives to international superfoods

1. Replace blueberries with Jamun

Blueberries can be a great addition to your diet, but only once in a while! The reason – they can be expensive and not easily available all the time. So, it can be a bit of a stress. Enter, Jamun! A great ‘desi’ alternative to blueberries that are not only seasonal but amazing for your health as well. As per the study published in PLoS One, dried and powdered jamun can help you keep your blood sugar levels in check. Along with diabetes, it can also help with heart disease and gastrointestinal problems, according to a study published in the journal Molecules.

Jamun is a powerhouse of nutrients that offers a plethora of health benefits. This sour but delicious fruit is available from May to August at much lower prices than blueberries, writes Mahajan.

2. Choose Amaranth instead of quinoa

Do you start your day with quinoa? A lot of people do and for the right reasons. It is one of the healthiest and most versatile ingredients that help you prepare several dishes. But it is not everyone’s choice. If you wish to replace it, Amarnath is the perfect alternative that not only contains good amounts of protein in it but “outshines quinoa with the quantity of iron in it. Quinoa has 3 gm iron per 100g while Amaranth has 5gm iron per 100g, she adds.

3. Moringa powder over matcha tea

Matcha is one of the biggest parts of the superfood craze that’s been going around. If you have heard about it, and tried it but you didn’t like it, you should go for moringa powder. Whether you like the taste or find it expensive, this alternative is for you because moringa powder offers many benefits.

Dipped in a pool of wellness, every part of the moringa tree contains health benefits. Whether you choose its leaves, roots, or fruits, it contains all 9 essential amino acids and provides more fibre, calcium, and vitamins A, C, and E, compared to Matcha, mentioned the nutritionist in the post.

4. Sabza seeds vs chia seeds

Raise your hand if you have heard that drinking chia seeds water in the morning can work wonders for your health! While they are healthy, they can be expensive. Chia seeds are native to Mexico, whereas basil or sabza seeds are “shudh desi.”

Basil seeds are loaded with numerous nutrients, making them one of the best foods out there. Several studies have found that including basil seeds in your diet can help prevent type-2 diabetes, lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases, ward off depression, protect you from bacterial infection, etc. However, Mahajan shares that this may not be an “eye-to-eye comparison”. While chia seeds are a good source of plant-based omega-3 fatty acids, sabza seeds are a good source of iron.

5. Go for cabbage instead of kale, bokchoy, and asparagus

How many times have you found kale in the supermarket or at your local vendor? Kale is not easily available, especially at roadside vendors and that makes cabbage an easier choice, recommends the nutritionist. If you don’t want to spend triple the amount on vegetables, go for cabbage. Loaded with antioxidants, vitamins C and K, phytosterols, and insoluble fibre, cabbage has been found to be extremely beneficial for health.

If you quickly want to replace “angrezi superfoods” with some “desi” options, you can go for the superfoods mentioned above. However, do not forget to check with your doctor/nutritionist to avoid any complications.