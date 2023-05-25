Try these 3 summer fruits that help relieve joint pain

As mercury levels rise, we naturally look for fruits that cool us down but summer fruits have so much more to offer than that. Did you know summer fruits can help you get rid of the pain? Turns out nature’s original desserts are loaded with properties that can help you with joint pain and more. While all fruits are abundant in properties that help keep your overall health in check, some fruits should get special attention when it comes to helping you get rid of joint pain.

Delhi-based dietitian Nmami Agarwal took to her Instagram to share three delicious summer fruits that can help you with joint pain.

- Advertisement -

3 summer fruits for joint pain

Thanks to cold storage, almost all foods are available throughout the year but nothing beats the goodness of eating fresh fruits when they are seasonal. In fact, all health experts encourage eating seasonal fruits. Having said that, let’s get to know more about the kind of summer fruits that you can add to your diet for joint pain.

Agarwal suggests adding black jamun, cherry, and phalsa. These three fruits should be a part of your summer diet for the following reasons.

1. Contains anti-inflammatory properties

If you are at risk of osteoporosis, you should include cherries, especially tart cherries in your diet. A study published in the Journal of Food Studies found that cherries contain properties that can reduce inflammation and joint pain. The dietitian shares cherries contain anti-inflammatory properties that help you manage joint conditions, including osteoporosis and rheumatoid.

- Advertisement -

2. Rich in antioxidants

Antioxidants are substances that your body produces and you get it from your diet. They help you protect your cells from radical damage. Cherries, black jamun, and phalsa are rich sources of antioxidants. Not only that, but they also contain vitamins C and E that help fight off free radicals and reduce inflammation and joint damage, writes the dietitian in the caption.

3. Loaded with anthocyanin-rich compounds

Cherries, black jamun, and phalsa contain anthocyanin-rich compounds, which are a group of antioxidants found in red, purple, or black colour fruits. Anthocyanins have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which reduce inflammation and thus help you reduce the risk of developing bone issues.

Track your health on the go ! Download Healthshots App

4. Vitamin C content

Cherries and black jamun are good sources of vitamin C, which is an essential nutrient that helps in collagen production. Collagen is a protein that forms connective tissues in joints and helps reduce the chances of developing joint problems.

- Advertisement -

5. Have pain-relieving effects

Studies have found that cherries, black jamun, and phalsa contain pain-relieving effects. A study published in Nutrients found that cherries contain properties that can help you relieve pain. Phalsa and black jamun also help relieve pain.

However, more research is required to confirm that the fruit’s compounds may help modulate pain perception, adds Agarwal.

Note: While these fruits are healthy and nutritious, you should not rely completely on these fruits to get rid of joint pain. Including them in your diet along with a combination of medication, weight management, proper test, a balanced diet, and regular exercise. So, check with your doctor once before making any changes in your diet.