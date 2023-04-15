Trump’s new financial disclosure shows his number of business holdings has doubled since leaving White House

It’s the primary take a look at his business pursuits since he returned to personal existence.

A new financial disclosure record filed via Donald Trump shows that the previous president has doubled his number of business holdings since leaving the White House.

The 101-page disclosure record, filed with the Federal Election Commission as section of Trump’s 2024 presidential marketing campaign, main points his non-public wealth and source of revenue since January of 2022 and gives a primary take a look at the state of his huge business pursuits since he returned to personal existence.

- Advertisement -

The record, which was once filed weeks overdue even after Trump was once given two 45-day extensions, shows that Trump has received loads of new property — however it is unclear precisely how the previous president’s companies were faring as a result of a lot of financial information is simplest reported in extensive levels, in line with FEC necessities.

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club, which has served as a vacation spot spot for his supporters and allies, introduced in over $5 million over the past 15 months in step with the record. The membership introduced in additional than $24 million within the ultimate yr of his presidency, in step with his disclosure record from 2021.

The Trump Hotel on the Old Post Office in Washington, D.C., which additionally served as a well-liked spot for Trump’s allies throughout his presidency, additionally introduced in additional than $5 million final yr within the months previous to its sale in May, in line with the submitting.

- Advertisement - Former President Donald Trump speaks to visitors on the 2023 NRA-ILA Leadership Forum on April 14, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Trump additionally reported bringing in over $5 million from every of his different primary homes, together with his golfing golf equipment in Virginia, New Jersey, Palm Beach, and Scotland, in addition to different signature homes in New York and Chicago, in step with the submitting.

- Advertisement -

The new submitting additionally shows that Trump Media, one of Trump’s new ventures that comes with his Truth Social platform, is price between $5 million and $25 million — however that the business introduced in not more than $201 over the last 15 months.

The disclosure record additionally shows Trump remains to be incomes royalties from his books, together with between $100,001 and $1 million from his 1987 e book, “The Art of the Deal.”