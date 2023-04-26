Trump trial today: E Jean Carroll’s career ‘destroyed’ after she accused then-president of rape, jury hears





Former US president Donald Trump is dealing with a civil rape trial in a Manhattan court docket, during which he’s accused of raping recommendation columnist E Jean Carroll within the mid-Nineties after which defaming her by way of denying the allegations. The trial is happening after New York handed its Adult Survivors Act, which permits sexual abuse sufferers to sue attackers for historical attacks. Carroll’s enjoy allegedly being “forced” right into a sexual come upon with Trump may just end up vital to the trial, which started on 25 April. Trump’s prison crew’s try to save you the jury listening to proof in the case of any other sexual attack allegation was once rejected by way of Judge Lewis Kaplan.

