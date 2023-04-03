Trump to speak at Mar-a-Lago on day of expected arraignment

3h in the past / 6:05 PM EDT
House Intelligence chair on Trump’s indictment: ‘Let the legal procedure play out’
The chair of the House Intelligence Committee criticized the indictment Sunday and mentioned the American other folks will have to “just let the criminal process play out.”
“When this comes out and we finally get to see what’s happening, if this is politically motivated, this will be a shame on our criminal justice system,” Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
“I do think this is politically motivated,” he said.
“It’s one thing when you have a cancel culture, it’s another when you have a cancel criminal justice system, and I hope that we’re certainly not turning to that,” Turner added.
3h ago / 6:06 PM EDT
Lawyer says Cohen gave ‘substantial documentation’ to prosecutors
Michael Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, said Sunday that his client had provided “substantial documentation” within the case towards Trump.
“Cohen submitted a lot of documentation, not only to this group of prosecutors, but to the earlier group. And there are other documents from other people and other testimony from other people, some of it direct, involving conversations with Mr. Trump, concerning the Karen McDougal crime. Remember, there are two crimes here,” Davis said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
“And so the answer is substantial documentation,” he added.
Cohen pleaded responsible and served jail time for marketing campaign finance violations and different crimes for his position in hush cash schemes to pay two girls who claimed to have had affairs with Trump. The fee to former grownup movie megastar Stormy Daniels is at the middle of the indictment.
With the fees nonetheless beneath seal, McDougal’s involvement within the case is unclear. Cohen has mentioned Trump directed him to pay Daniels all over the 2016 marketing campaign.