Trump to speak at Mar-a-Lago on day of expected arraignment

3h in the past / 6:05 PM EDT

House Intelligence chair on Trump’s indictment: ‘Let the legal procedure play out’

House Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, arrives for a listening to March 9. Carolyn Kaster / AP report

The chair of the House Intelligence Committee criticized the indictment Sunday and mentioned the American other folks will have to “just let the criminal process play out.”

“When this comes out and we finally get to see what’s happening, if this is politically motivated, this will be a shame on our criminal justice system,” Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“I do think this is politically motivated,” he said.

“It’s one thing when you have a cancel culture, it’s another when you have a cancel criminal justice system, and I hope that we’re certainly not turning to that,” Turner added.