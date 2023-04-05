Trump responds to arraignment, charges in address to supporters

In his speech, Trump lashed out on the prosecution and attacked the prosecutor and the pass judgement on presiding over the case.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Flanked via American flags, former President Donald Trump delivered a campaign-style speech to cheering supporters at Mar-a-Lago Tuesday evening.

In a primetime address to masses of supporters, Trump once more protested his innocence and asserted on his Truth Social platform that the "hearing was shocking to many in that they had no 'surprises,' and therefore, no case."

In his speech, Trump lashed out anew on the prosecution and attacked in sour phrases the prosecutor and the pass judgement on presiding over the case in spite of being admonished hours previous about incendiary rhetoric. In an indication of his deepening prison woes, Trump additionally recommended his speech right into a broadside towards a separate Justice Department investigation into the mishandling of classified documents.

"I never thought anything like this could happen in America," Trump mentioned of the New York indictment. "This faux case was once introduced handiest to intervene with the impending 2024 election and it will have to be dropped instantly."