Trump rejects last chance to testify at New York civil trial

Former President Donald Trump rejected his last chance Sunday to testify at a civil trial the place an established recommendation columnist has accused him of raping her in a luxurious division retailer dressing room in 1996.

Trump, a Republican candidate for president in 2024, was once given till 5 p.m. Sunday by means of U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan to document a request to testify. Nothing was once filed.

It was once no longer a wonder. Trump has no longer proven up as soon as right through the two-week Manhattan trial the place creator E. Jean Carroll testified for a number of days, repeating claims she first made publicly in a 2019 memoir. She is looking for compensatory and punitive damages totaling thousands and thousands of greenbacks.

The jury has additionally watched long excerpts from an October videotaped deposition during which Trump vehemently denied raping Carroll or ever actually understanding her.

Without Trump’s testimony, attorneys had been scheduled to make ultimate arguments Monday, with deliberations most likely to start on Tuesday.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a marketing campaign rally on April 27, 2023 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Trump, who's lately coping with a rising choice of felony instances in opposition to him, is the Republican frontrunner for the Republican presidential price tag.



After plaintiffs rested their case Thursday, Trump legal professional Joe Tacopina instantly rested the protection case as smartly with out calling any witnesses. He didn’t request extra time for Trump to make a decision to testify. Tacopina declined in an e mail to remark after the closing date handed Sunday.

On Thursday, Kaplan had given Trump time beyond regulation to alternate his thoughts and request to testify, regardless that the pass judgement on didn’t promise he would grant this kind of request to reopen the protection case so Trump may take the stand.

At the time, Kaplan famous that he’d heard about news reviews Thursday during which Trump advised newshounds whilst visiting his golfing path in Doonbeg, Ireland, that he would “probably attend” the trial. Trump additionally criticized Kaplan, a Bill Clinton appointee, as an “extremely hostile” and “rough judge” who “doesn’t like me very much.”

On the witness stand, Carroll, 79, testified that Trump, 76, raped her in spring 1996 when they met at the doorway of the midtown Manhattan division retailer Bergdorf Goodman.

Magazine Columnist E. Jean Carroll (L) leaves after her civil trial in opposition to former President Donald Trump at Manhattan Federal Court on May 04, 2023 in New York City. Attorney Joseph Tacopina, former President Donald Trump’s attorney, knowledgeable Judge Lewis A. Kaplan that the previous president might not be coming to court docket to testify within the civil case and also will no longer provide any witnesses within the trial. Lawyers for Ms. Carroll rested their case and shutting arguments are anticipated to occur on Monday. Michael M Santiago/GettyImages / Getty Images



She mentioned the come upon started as a amusing and flirtatious day out as Trump coaxed her into serving to him store for a present for some other girl. She mentioned they ended up within the retailer’s desolate undies phase, the place they teased each and every different to take a look at on a see-through bodysuit.

As Carroll recalled it, laughter accompanied them right into a dressing room the place Trump turned into violent, slamming her up in opposition to a wall, pulling apart her tights and raping her ahead of she kneed him and fled the shop.

In his deposition, Trump mentioned Carroll made it up. He known as it “a false, disgusting lie” delivered by means of a “nut job” who was once making an attempt to stoke gross sales of her ebook.

He additionally repeated feedback he made in statements that she was once no longer his “type.”

“She’s not my type and that’s 100% true,” he mentioned.

And he repeated his claims in a 2005 “Access Hollywood” video during which he bragged that males who’re celebrities can take hold of ladies by means of the genitals with out asking.

“Historically that’s true with stars,” he mentioned.

Carroll sued Trump in November, mins after New York state enacted a legislation permitting grownup sexual attack sufferers to sue others even though the assaults came about a long time previous.

Carroll’s legal professional, Roberta Kaplan, wrote a letter to the pass judgement on Sunday to bitch that Trump nonetheless has no longer got rid of April 26 posts on his social media community during which he known as Carroll’s allegations “a made up SCAM.” And she famous that he repeated disparaging remarks concerning the trial 3 days in the past in Ireland.

After the April 26 postings on Truth Social, Judge Kaplan, who isn’t similar to Carroll’s attorney, mentioned Trump’s feedback had been “highly inappropriate” and expressed fear that Trump was once making an attempt to be in contact to the jury “about stuff that has no business being spoken about.”

The Associated Press normally does no longer title individuals who say they have got been sexually assaulted except they arrive ahead publicly, as Carroll has finished.