Trump Plans Rally in Waco During Anniversary of Branch Davidian Standoff

In the chapel at Mount Carmel, the longtime house of the Branch Davidian sect out of doors Waco, Texas, the pastor preaches in regards to the coming apocalypse, because the sect’s doomed charismatic chief David Koresh did 3 many years in the past.

But the prophecies introduced via the pastor, Charles Pace, are other from Mr. Koresh’s. For something, they contain Donald J. Trump.

“Donald Trump is the anointed of God,” Mr. Pace mentioned in an interview. “He is the battering ram that God is using to bring down the Deep State of Babylon.”

Mr. Trump, embattled via a couple of investigations and publicly predicting an impending indictment in one, introduced final week that he would cling the primary rally of his 2024 presidential marketing campaign on Saturday on the regional airport in Waco.