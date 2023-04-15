Trump news today: Trump financial disclosures reveal post-White House earnings as campaign brings in $34m

Trump claims NYC courthouse group of workers had been ‘crying’ when he was once arrested

Sign up for the day by day Inside Washington e-mail for unique US protection and research despatched on your inbox Get our loose Inside Washington e-mail

- Advertisement -

Financial disclosures with the Federal Election Commission display 2024 candidate Donald Trump raked in hundreds of thousands of bucks after news of his legal indictment and his prediction of his “arrest” remaining month.

Filings additionally reveal that he made greater than $5m from talking engagements, between $100,000 and $1m along with his NFT scheme and no more than $200 from Truth Social.

The filings come an afternoon after he addressed a National Rifle Association convention along with his vow to give protection to gun possession rights “forever” regardless of a number of contemporary mass shootings throughout the USA.

- Advertisement -

Mr Trump returned to New York on Thursday to sit down for a deposition in the civil case introduced towards him, his grownup youngsters and the Trump Organization via New York Attorney General Letitia James, alleging a decade-long fraud scheme that gave lenders false financial statements overvaluing belongings.

His look marked his first go back to New York since he was once arraigned on a 34-count legal indictment of prison fees of falsifying trade information. Mr Trump has sued his former attorney on the centre of that case, Michael Cohen, for $500m .Cohen mentioned he is thinking about countersuing.