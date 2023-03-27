Trump news today: Trump claims DA has dropped indictment as his own lawyer condemns his Truth Social posts

Trump marketing campaign rally opens with January 6 choir in Waco

Sign up for the day-to-day Inside Washington e mail for unique US protection and research despatched on your inbox Get our loose Inside Washington e mail

- Advertisement -

Donald Trump has instructed that Manhattan’s district lawyer has already dropped the Stormy Daniels hush cash case, days after he prompt a frenzied news cycle by means of claiming he can be arrested over the subject.

Speaking to newshounds on his aircraft following a marketing campaign speech in Waco, Texas, he stated: “I think they’ve already dropped the case.

“It’s a fake case. Some fake cases, they have absolutely nothing.”

- Advertisement -

The Manhattan grand jury probing the previous president is predicted to reconvene within the coming week following a number of delays, with New York County’s district lawyer Alvin Bragg calling off grand jury hearings on 22 and 23 March.

It comes as Mr Trump’s private lawyer denounced his shopper’s on-line assaults towards the DA, together with a post with a baseball bat subsequent to Mr Bragg.

“I’m not his social media consultant. I think that was an ill-advised post that one of his social media people put up & he quickly took down,” Joe Tacopina informed NBC News.

- Advertisement -

During the Waco rally, Trump referred to as the 2024 election “the final battle,” and went after his possible major rival, Florida governor Ron DeSantis.