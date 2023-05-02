Trump Likely to Sit Out One or Both of First Two G.O.P. Debates

The main Republican candidate for president, Donald J. Trump, is most likely to skip no less than one of the primary two debates of the 2024 Republican presidential nominating contest, in accordance to 5 individuals who have mentioned the subject with the previous president.

Last month, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel, introduced that Fox News would host the primary G.O.P. number one debate in Milwaukee in August. The 2nd debate might be held in Southern California on the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

In personal feedback to aides and confidants in fresh weeks, Mr. Trump has made it transparent that he does now not need to breathe existence into his Republican challengers via sharing the degree with them. Mr. Trump has led his nearest rival, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, via around 30 percentage points in fresh polls. All different contenders are polling in unmarried digits.