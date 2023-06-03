Monday, June 5, 2023
Trump Lawyer’s Voice Memo Could Be a Key in the Classified Documents Inquiry

Last yr, legal professional M. Evan Corcoran recorded his reflections on representing former President Donald J. Trump in an investigation into his dealing with of labeled paperwork. Corcoran’s detailed narration of occasions coated a just about monthlong duration of the paperwork investigation, together with his assembly with Mr. Trump to speak about a subpoena from the Justice Department in the hunt for the go back of all labeled fabrics in the former president’s ownership. His notes, now transcribed onto dozens of pages, had been ordered through a federal pass judgement on to be given to the administrative center of the particular recommend Jack Smith, who’s main the paperwork investigation. Prosecutors imagine Mr. Trump knowingly misled Mr. Corcoran about the location of paperwork that might be aware of the subpoena. The recording will most likely play a central position as Mr. Smith and his staff transfer towards concluding their investigation and switch to the query of whether or not to convey fees towards Mr. Trump.

