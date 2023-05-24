Trump Lawyers Seek Meeting With Garland Over Special Counsel Inquiries

Lawyers for former President Donald J. Trump despatched a letter on Tuesday asking for a gathering with Attorney General Merrick B. Garland associated with the particular suggest investigations into Mr. Trump’s behavior.

The letter cited no specifics however asserted that Mr. Trump was once being handled unfairly via the Justice Department throughout the investigations led via the particular suggest, Jack Smith. Mr. Smith is scrutinizing Mr. Trump’s dealing with of categorized subject material that was once came upon at his non-public Florida membership, Mar-a-Lago, after his presidency, in addition to his efforts to retain energy after he misplaced the 2020 election.

There are indications that Mr. Smith is coming near the degree of the investigation the place he may just get started making selections about whether or not to hunt indictments of Mr. Trump and others within the paperwork case. The standing of his different line of inquiry, into Mr. Trump’s efforts to opposite his election loss and the way they contributed to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the Capitol via his supporters, is much less transparent.

“Unlike President Biden, his son Hunter and the Biden family, President Trump is being treated unfairly,” the attorneys for Mr. Trump, James Trusty and John Rowley, wrote to Mr. Garland.