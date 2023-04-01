Saturday, April 1, 2023
Trump lawyer on grand jury indictment: Good chance of “motion to dismiss”

James Trusty, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, said Friday there is a good chance Trump’s defense will file a “motion to dismiss” in response to a New York grand jury’s indictment of Trump on charges in connection to hush money payments that were made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016. Trusty told CBS News what to expect of Trump’s legal strategy in the case.

