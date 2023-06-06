Trump latest news today: Trump rages on Truth Social that DOJ classified documents probe is ‘election interference’





On Monday morning, two participants of former President Donald Trump’s felony crew, Evan Corcoran and Lindsey Halligan, had been noticed coming into the Department of Justice’s headquarters in Washington DC, the place the company continues to research Trump’s dealing with of classified documents post-presidency. During the assembly, the attorneys reportedly argued that Trump will have to now not face fees within the probe. At the similar time, federal investigators are reportedly focusing their consideration on an worker at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago place of abode in Palm Beach, Florida, who is mentioned to have flooded a room containing pc servers protecting video surveillance logs, whilst draining a swimming pool on the valuables ultimate yr. It is unclear whether or not the flooding is being regarded as suspicious or unintentional by way of the investigators.

In an all-caps meltdown on his Truth Social web page, Trump raged towards the Department of Justice: “HOW CAN DOJ POSSIBLY CHARGE ME, WHO DID NOTHING WRONG, WHEN NO OTHER PRESIDENT’S WERE CHARGED?” He accused the dept of interfering within the 2024 election and prosecuting him out of retaliation for the Republicans in Congress going after them. Trump’s estranged former deputy Mike Pence additionally filed the important bureaucracy to begin a presidential bid of his personal. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been criticised for orchestrating a political stunt ultimate yr that despatched 49 other folks from El Paso to Martha’s Vineyard, with the sheriff of Bexar County, Texas, recommending felony fees towards the ones concerned within the flights. Meanwhile, Wisconsin pass judgement on has refused to push aside a lawsuit geared toward making sure that no information are deleted from the now-closed state place of job investigating Trump’s loss in 2020. Chris Christie is additionally set to release his 2024 presidential bid after shedding to Trump in 2016. Casey DeSantis, Florida’s First Lady and Ron DeSantis’s spouse, has been labelled “Walmart Melania” over a jacket stunt.