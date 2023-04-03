Trump latest news: DOJ pursues obstruction case over classified docs as Trump heads to New York for indictment

Trump indicted in Stormy Daniels probe as first ex-US president to face felony fees
Donald Trump is heading to New York these days forward of Tuesday’s historical day – the place he’s going to grow to be the primary present or former US president to ever be arrested and charged with against the law.
The former president introduced on Truth Social on Sunday that he’s going to depart his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida at midday ET on Monday to head to Manhattan.
“I will be leaving Mar-a-Lago on Monday at 12 noon, heading to Trump Tower in New York. On Tuesday morning I will be going to, believe it or not, the Courthouse. America was not supposed to be this way!” he wrote.
New York has been bracing for his arrival with barricades erected round Manhattan Criminal Court the place Mr Trump will seem sooner than Judge Juan Merchan at 2.15pm on Tuesday after he used to be criminally indicted final week.
This is some distance from Mr Trump’s best troubles, with the DOJ reportedly pursuing an obstruction of justice case in opposition to the previous president over the classified paperwork discovered at Mar-a-Lago.
According to The Washington Post , Mr Trump is beneath investigation for probably obstructing government as they tried to protected all of the classified paperwork he took from his White House days.
John Bolton in my opinion attests Trump management weaponised Justice Department
As a lot as former president Donald Trump and his allies rail in opposition to the “weaponisation” of the Department of Justice to pass after the political enemies of the ones in energy, John Bolton former UN Ambassador, tells Margaret Brennan on CBS News’s Face the Nation, this is precisely what the Trump management used to do.
Oliver O’Connell3 April 2023 09:40
Rachel Sharp3 April 2023 09:15
GOP seems to 2016 race to determine how to run in opposition to Trump
More than seven years after the 2016 number one that noticed Donald Trump protected the celebration’s nomination, Republicans are nonetheless making an attempt to work out how to run in opposition to him, a calculation that’s best grow to be extra difficult with an indictment of the previous president through a Manhattan grand jury.
Oliver O’Connell3 April 2023 08:40
Chris Christie doesn’t mince phrases about Trump group’s ‘bravado’
In an look on ABC’s This Week, former New Jersey Governor (and previous Trump good friend) Chris Christie wondered the prosecutorial discretion of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for bringing the case in opposition to the previous president, however also known as out the Trump group’s “bravado” in regards to the case.
“All this bravado from the Trump camp is bologna. He’s going to be charged officially on Tuesday. He’s going to have to be mugshotted, fingerprinted and he’s going to face a criminal trial in Manhattan.”
Oliver O’Connell3 April 2023 07:40
Stormy Daniels worries Trump indictment will lead to ‘injuries and death’
Stormy Daniels stated Friday she believes the indictment of former President Donald Trump will purpose “injuries and deaths,” even as she celebrated the perception of Mr Trump being held responsible for his movements.
In an interview granted to The Times from an undisclosed location within the United States, Ms Daniels, 44, stated she believes the indictment will “continue to divide people” as the USA offers with an ongoing upward push in political violence.
Oliver O’Connell3 April 2023 06:40
Trump to ship remarks at Mar-a-Lago
Donald Trump is making plans to ship remarks from Mar-a-Lago right through high time on Tuesday night time, simply hours after he’s arraigned in Manhattan following his felony indictment.
The former president is known to be making plans to fly to New York on Monday and can keep at his penthouse at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.
He will then provide himself on the New York County Criminal Court in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday morning for processing — together with fingerprinting and probably a mug shot.
After lunch, he’s going to seem sooner than Judge Juan Merchan and can plead no longer in charge in accordance to his attorney Joe Tacopina.
Oliver O’Connell reviews.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar3 April 2023 06:37
About that Mar-a-Lago speech… may just Judge Merchan impost a gag order on Trump?
While Judge Juan Merchan would no longer be in a position to forestall Donald Trump from talking publicly, CBS News felony analyst Rikki Klieman warns of the potential of a gag order that will save you him from speaking publicly in regards to the case.
Oliver O’Connell3 April 2023 05:40
Manchin dodges questions about operating in opposition to Biden, Trump as unbiased
One of the Democratic Party’s largest complications would possibly simply be getting began.
Senator Joe Manchin, the architect of the downfall of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act, is now publicly stoking speculations about his 2024 ambitions and is only one step clear of outright threatening a third-party bid for president.
It can be a surprising transfer from the West Virginia senator who’s probably dealing with a extremely aggressive bid for his seat from the GOP in his deep-red state, probably within the type of the state’s Governor Jim Justice. And it will upend polling and throw the 2024 race into deeply uncharted territory have been he to achieve any steam.
John Bowden reviews from Washington, DC.
Oliver O’Connell3 April 2023 04:40
Hours after arraignment Trump to ship remarks at Mar-a-Lago
Donald Trump is making plans to ship remarks from Mar-a-Lago right through high time on Tuesday night time, simply hours after he’s arraigned in Manhattan following his felony indictment.
The former president will talk at 8.15pm from his Palm Beach property in Florida after getting back from New York, the place he’s scheduled to seem in entrance of a pass judgement on at 2.15pm to solution to the felony fees introduced in opposition to him.
Oliver O’Connell3 April 2023 03:40
Voices: Stormy Daniels is sensible, fierce, articulate – and he or she’s about to deliver down Trump’s space of playing cards
The investigation centres round hush cash Trump paid to Stormy Daniels within the days sooner than the 2016 election, to forestall her from speaking in regards to the intercourse she had had with him a decade previous.
Daniels used to be silent then. But no longer for lengthy. I interviewed her in 2018, when she went into apparently explicit element in regards to the form of the presidential penis. She used to be sensible, fierce, articulate and humorous. And she had principally made up our minds it used to be “checkmate” time for the president as soon as he’d leaked her identify into the general public area.
What a loved irony: that the lady he paid to close up would possibly if truth be told finally end up bringing down his complete space of playing cards.
Oliver O’Connell3 April 2023 02:40
