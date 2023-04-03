Trump latest news: DOJ pursues obstruction case over classified docs as Trump heads to New York for indictment

Trump indicted in Stormy Daniels probe as first ex-US president to face felony fees

Sign up for the day-to-day Inside Washington electronic mail for unique US protection and research despatched to your inbox Get our loose Inside Washington electronic mail

- Advertisement -

Donald Trump is heading to New York these days forward of Tuesday’s historical day – the place he’s going to grow to be the primary present or former US president to ever be arrested and charged with against the law.

The former president introduced on Truth Social on Sunday that he’s going to depart his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida at midday ET on Monday to head to Manhattan.

“I will be leaving Mar-a-Lago on Monday at 12 noon, heading to Trump Tower in New York. On Tuesday morning I will be going to, believe it or not, the Courthouse. America was not supposed to be this way!” he wrote.

- Advertisement -

New York has been bracing for his arrival with barricades erected round Manhattan Criminal Court the place Mr Trump will seem sooner than Judge Juan Merchan at 2.15pm on Tuesday after he used to be criminally indicted final week.

This is some distance from Mr Trump’s best troubles, with the DOJ reportedly pursuing an obstruction of justice case in opposition to the previous president over the classified paperwork discovered at Mar-a-Lago.

According to The Washington Post , Mr Trump is beneath investigation for probably obstructing government as they tried to protected all of the classified paperwork he took from his White House days.

- Advertisement -