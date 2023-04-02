Trump indictment news: Trump surges in poll against DeSantis as SNL skit skewers ex-president’s indictment

Trump indicted in Stormy Daniels probe as first ex-US president to stand felony fees

Donald Trump will seem in a New York court docket early subsequent week to stand felony fees over the hush cash bills to grownup movie famous person Stormy Daniels in the times earlier than the 2016 presidential election.

New York court docket officers have showed that the previous president is anticipated to seem for his arraignment at 2.15pm on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Mr Trump changed into the primary former president in US historical past to stand felony fees after the Manhattan grand jury investigating his position in the bills voted to indict him.

Multiple studies counsel that Mr Trump is going through greater than 30 fees of commercial fraud, despite the fact that the main points of the indictment aren’t but identified.

Mr Trump’s 2024 marketing campaign has raked in about $4m since his indictment.

The former president has fumed in regards to the indictment in statements posted on his Truth Social platform since Thursday the place he railed against the “corrupt” fees, claimed he can’t get an even trial in New York, and lashed out at Judge Juan Merchan who’s assigned to the case.

Republicans have sprung to Mr Trump’s defence, with Twitter customers in particular calling out his one-time foe Jeb Bush for his reaction.