Trump indictment news today: Donald Trump under arrest after surrendering at court for historic arraignment

Donald Trump arrives at New York court for Stormy Daniels hush cash arraignment
On a historic and extraordinary day for America, former president Donald Trump has been arrested and will probably be arraigned at a Lower Manhattan courthouse on legal fees with regards to a hush cash fee made to grownup movie celebrity Stormy Daniels.
Mr Trump left Trump Tower simply after 1pm ET together with his workforce of lawyers to move to court to give up to the legal fees.
He will seem for his arraignment ahead of Judge Juan Merchan at 2.15pm ET this afternoon, changing into the primary present or former US president ever to be charged with against the law.
Reports recommend he’s going to face 34 prison fees believed to narrate to falsified trade data however might not be handcuffed or installed a prison mobile or have his mugshot taken.
Mr Trump replied angrily to these main points being launched on Monday, fuming on Truth Social that Manhattan district lawyer Alvin Bragg must now “INDICT HIMSELF” over the “leak”.
Mr Trump flew into New York on Monday aboard his Boeing 757 airplane ahead of spending the night time at Trump Tower in Manhattan.
After Tuesday’s listening to, he’s going to fly directly again to his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, to ship a primetime deal with at 8.15pm ET.
Schumer: Trump can have an excellent trial
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York launched the next commentary:
I consider that Mr. Trump can have an excellent trial that follows the information and the legislation. There’s no position in our justice gadget for any out of doors affect or intimidation within the prison procedure. As the trial proceeds, protest is an American proper however all protests should be non violent.
Trump 2024 marketing campaign providing faux mugshot t-shirt
Trump fan burns sage out of doors NYC courthouse to cleanse from ‘toxic journalists’
Manhattan used to be busier than same old on Tuesday as swarms of press, protesters, and a few Doanld Trump loyalists collected out of doors a legal courthouse to look forward to the previous president’s arraignment.
Graig Graziosi has the tale.
Alex Woodward studies from out of doors the court in Lower Manhattan:
The pro-Trump scene out of doors the court is a mixture of QAnon’s largest hits, males chanting “two genders,” threats to kill or imprison reporters, content material creators mugging for never-ending news media, and common denial that Trump will face any penalties or that fees in opposition to him will cling up.
‘One of a kind’
Eric Trump tweeted out a picture of his father triumphantly walking down a New York avenue leading a crowd under fluttering flags and flanked by Secret Service agents.
That did not happen today.
Marjorie Taylor Greene says arrest is ‘stain on our Republic’
WATCH: Marjorie Taylor Greene mobbed by crowds as she protests Trump’s arraignment
Marjorie Taylor Greene mobbed by way of crowds at scene of Donald Trump’s arraignment
‘The most alone Trump has been in a long time’
Former Trump management aide Alyssa Farah Griffin tweets: “Surreal to watch. This is the most alone Trump has been in a long time. He’s not flanked by aides, lawyers, body men & so on. He’s face to face with the American legal system that has caught up with him.”
Watch: Live move from throughout the courthouse the place Donald Trump is under arrest
‘I can’t consider this is occurring’ says Trump in ultimate post ahead of arrest
During the transient, minutes-long adventure, he couldn’t withstand taking to his social media platform to report his travels.
