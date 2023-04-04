Trump indictment news today: Donald Trump under arrest after surrendering at court for historic arraignment

Donald Trump arrives at New York court for Stormy Daniels hush cash arraignment

On a historic and extraordinary day for America, former president Donald Trump has been arrested and will probably be arraigned at a Lower Manhattan courthouse on legal fees with regards to a hush cash fee made to grownup movie celebrity Stormy Daniels.

Mr Trump left Trump Tower simply after 1pm ET together with his workforce of lawyers to move to court to give up to the legal fees.

He will seem for his arraignment ahead of Judge Juan Merchan at 2.15pm ET this afternoon, changing into the primary present or former US president ever to be charged with against the law.

Reports recommend he’s going to face 34 prison fees believed to narrate to falsified trade data however might not be handcuffed or installed a prison mobile or have his mugshot taken.

Mr Trump replied angrily to these main points being launched on Monday, fuming on Truth Social that Manhattan district lawyer Alvin Bragg must now “INDICT HIMSELF” over the “leak”.

Mr Trump flew into New York on Monday aboard his Boeing 757 airplane ahead of spending the night time at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

After Tuesday’s listening to, he’s going to fly directly again to his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, to ship a primetime deal with at 8.15pm ET.