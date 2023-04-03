Trump indictment news – live: Trump arrives in New York for arrest and arraignment ‘battle’

Trump indicted in Stormy Daniels probe as first ex-US president to stand prison fees

Donald Trump has arrived in New York City forward of a ancient arraignment listening to on Tuesday, when the previous president would be the first ever to be criminally charged.

Following a grand jury indictment introduced by means of New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg final week, Mr Trump is scheduled to seem in Manhattan for his in-person arraignment on fees attached to a hush cash fee to grownup movie superstar Stormy Daniels in the lead-up to his 2016 marketing campaign.

He is anticipated to stick in a single day at his Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue on Monday night time earlier than his courtroom look downtown the next afternoon.

Law enforcement is on top alert and barricades were erected round Trump Tower and Manhattan Criminal Court, the place Mr Trump will seem earlier than Judge Juan Merchan at 2.15pm on Tuesday Mr Trump’s legal professional Joe Tacopina instructed ABC that his shopper is “gearing up for battle” in the case.

This is some distance from Mr Trump’s most effective criminal troubles, with The Washington Post reporting that the United States Department of Justice is pursuing an obstruction of justice case in opposition to the previous president over the categorized paperwork discovered at Mar-a-Lago.