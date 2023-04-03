Trump indictment live updates: Trump expected to travel to New York on Monday, sources say

Donald Trump’s attorney does not know what to be expecting when the previous president is arraigned on Tuesday in New York City given the ancient nature of Trump’s indictment, he mentioned on Sunday.

“This is unprecedented. I don’t know. I’ve done a million arraignments in that courthouse with celebrities and whatnot. But this is a whole different thing. We have Secret Service involved. I understand they’re closing the courthouse for the afternoon. I just don’t know what to expect to see,” Joe Tacopina advised ABC “This Week” anchor George Stephanopoulos.

“What I hope is that we get in and out of there as quickly as possible, that it’s, at the end of the day, a typical arraignment where we stand before the judge, we say ‘not guilty,’ we set schedules to file motions and whatnot or discovery, and we move forward and get out of there,” Tacopina mentioned.

-ABC News’ Tal Axelrod