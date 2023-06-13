Trump indictment live updates: Former president heads to federal court in Miami

As negotiations achieve ultimate levels, ABC News has discovered from resources that former President Donald Trump isn’t anticipated to be handcuffed or be required to empty his wallet when he is processed on the courthouse on Tuesday.

Trump could also be no longer anticipated to have a mugshot taken, in accordance to resources.

His arms are anticipated to be scanned electronically, resources added.

Trump can be requested for his identify and social safety quantity when he is processed, a regulation enforcement legitimate instructed newshounds.

The reserving procedure isn’t anticipated to take lengthy, a regulation enforcement legitimate mentioned, including that it is “the same process that everyone goes through.”

-ABC News’ Katherine Faulders, Aaron Katersky and John Santucci