Trump indictment live updates and latest news

Manhattan prosecutors puzzled witnesses on the Trump grand jury a couple of 2016 hush cash cost made to a 2d lady who has stated she had intercourse with the previous president, resources informed NBC News.

But it’s not recognized if that $150,000 payoff to Playboy playmate Karen McDougal is the topic of any of the felony fees within the indictment of Trump the grand jury authorized Thursday.

McDougal allegedly had a long-time affair with Trump that started in 2006. He denies her declare.

In 2016, McDougal used to be paid to stay quiet about her allegations through the then-publisher of The National Enquirer. David Pecker, the boss on the time of that infamous grocery store tabloid, used to be a chum of Trump who had presented to assist quash probably embarrassing tales about him earlier than the presidential election that yr.

Pecker additionally tipped off Trump’s then-lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen that yr about the truth that porn superstar Stormy Daniels used to be having a look to move public about her account of getting a one-time sexual tryst with Trump in 2006.

Cohen later paid Daniels, whose actual title is Stephanie Clifford, $130,000 to shop for her silence. That cost, and the way in which that the Trump Organization categorised Trump’s repayment to Cohen as “legal expenses,” is understood to be the topic of a minimum of a part of Thursday’s indictment.

Pecker testified to the grand jury in past due January, proper as it all started its paintings. He then returned to testify a 2d time Monday.

— Dan Mangan