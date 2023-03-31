Trump indictment latest: Trump ‘won’t take plea deal’ as he heads to New York to be booked on 30+ counts

Trump indicted in Stormy Daniels probe as first ex-US president to face legal fees
Donald Trump is predicted to seem in a New York courtroom early subsequent week to face legal fees over the hush cash bills to grownup movie megastar Stormy Daniels within the days ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
The former president is tentatively scheduled to seem for his arraignment at 2.15pm on Tuesday.
On Thursday, Mr Trump become the primary former president in US historical past to face legal fees after the Manhattan grand jury investigating his function within the bills voted to indict him.
Multiple reviews counsel that Mr Trump is going through greater than 30 fees of commercial fraud, despite the fact that the main points of the indictment don’t seem to be but recognized.
On Friday morning, his lawyer Joe Tacopina started a recent media blitz the place he insisted that there’s “zero chance” the previous president will take a plea deal within the legal case.
The former president has fumed concerning the indictment in statements posted on his Truth Social platform in a single day Thursday the place he railed towards the “corrupt” fees, claimed he can’t get an excellent trial in New York, and took goal at his President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden.
Meanwhile, Ms Daniels published she was once celebrating the news with champagne.
The scene in downtown Manhattan
The Independent’s Alex Woodward reviews from downtown Manhattan:
Dozens of newshounds and news digicam crews are nonetheless stationed outdoor New York County Criminal Court on Monday morning, hours after District Attorney Alvin Bragg introduced a grand jury legal indictment towards the previous president.
NYPD officials and safety with close by structures are posted up outdoor the construction in conjunction with barricades on the able.
Oliver O’Connell31 March 2023 15:02
Voices: Trump will imagine an indictment can lend a hand him grow to be president once more. Can it?
For many, this flip of occasions would mark the top of any political occupation, stopped useless in its tracks by means of the seriousness of occasions and the burden of historical past. But Trump has already proven his overlook for taking the dignified trail.
Oliver O’Connell31 March 2023 15:00
Hewitt: Worries about violence is ‘a trope’ however ‘criminalisation of politics is very bad’
Conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt was asked by Washington Post Live host Karen Tumulty about the possibility of violence and the reaction of parts of the rightwing media following news of the indictment of former president Donald Trump.
“I am not worried about violence … I think that’s a trope. But I do think the criminalisation of politics is very bad,” he replied.
He did note however that on the morning of January 6 he told Megyn Kelly that he thought everything would be fine.
Oliver O’Connell31 March 2023 14:48
Trump’s tricky man posture forward of looming indictment isn’t fooling those insiders
The Independent’s White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg writes:
[M]ultiple individuals who had been shut to Mr Trump previously and perceive his state of mind say the boldness he tasks in interviews and in public appearances belies a whole lack of ability to snatch what it is going to imply for him to grow to be a defendant in a legal case.
These former Trumpworld insiders informed The Independent the ex-president’s a long time of evading duty for his movements and his previous talent to neutralise felony jeopardy with a mixture of bluster and litigation techniques has left him extremely ill-equipped for what may just lie forward of him if any of the grand juries listening to proof towards him votes out an indictment.
Oliver O’Connell31 March 2023 14:45
Warren: Indictment displays ‘foundational piece of our democracy is holding’
Senator Elizabeth Warren appeared on CBS Mornings today and was asked about the indictment of former president Donald Trump.
“No one is above the law, not even a former president of the United States,” she said.
The Massachusetts Democrat added that the indictment is proof that a “foundational piece of our democracy is holding”.
She went on the urge Americans to “take a deep breath” and let the process move forward.
Oliver O’Connell31 March 2023 14:41
Watch: President Biden asked about Trump indictment
Oliver O’Connell31 March 2023 14:32
Michael Cohen hits out at Trump’s ‘clown show of counsel’
Mr Trump’s former legal professional and “fixer” Cohen – who was once pitted as the Manhattan prosecutors’ megastar witness within the grand jury case – took goal on the former president and his felony staff on ABC’s Good Morning America on Friday morning.
Rachel Sharp reviews on what he stated.
Oliver O’Connell31 March 2023 14:30
‘Zero chance’ former president will settle for plea deal, says lawyer
Donald Trump’s lawyer introduced a recent media blitz on Friday morning as he insisted that there’s “zero chance” the previous president will settle for a plea deal in his legal case.
Rachel Sharp has the main points.
Oliver O’Connell31 March 2023 14:15
Kremlin refuses to weigh in on Trump indictment
The Kremlin has refused to weigh in on Donald’s Trump indictment on legal fees.
Speaking on a decision with newshounds on Friday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described the previous US president’s indictment as an “internal” topic for America, announcing it was once now not one thing Moscow wishes to remark on.
“I do not think that this is a topic for any of our comments. These are internal American processes that we do not consider it necessary to comment on in any way,” he stated, in accordance to CNN.
Rachel Sharp31 March 2023 14:00
Michael Cohen hits out at ‘clown show of counsel’ representing Trump
Michael Cohen has hit out on the “clown show of counsel” representing Donald Trump as he is about to be arraigned in New York subsequent week.
Mr Trump’s former legal professional and “fixer” Cohen – who was once pitted as the Manhattan prosecutors’ megastar witness within the grand jury case – took goal on the former president and his felony staff on ABC”s Good Morning America on Friday morning.
“You really do need lawyers that are competent. This clown show of counsel makes absolutely no sense to me. He doesn’t know the facts,” he stated.
“How could you sit there and try to represent your client when you really have no idea what you’re talking about? It’s really just bravado, and it’s bravado to a party of one.
“And the party of one, of course, is always Donald Trump. It’s all about inflating his ego. You’re past the point of wanting to inflate your ego. Now, this is about a criminal indictment.”
Rachel Sharp31 March 2023 13:52
