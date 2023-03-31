Trump indictment latest: Trump ‘won’t take plea deal’ as he heads to New York to be booked on 30+ counts

Trump indicted in Stormy Daniels probe as first ex-US president to face legal fees

Donald Trump is predicted to seem in a New York courtroom early subsequent week to face legal fees over the hush cash bills to grownup movie megastar Stormy Daniels within the days ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

The former president is tentatively scheduled to seem for his arraignment at 2.15pm on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Mr Trump become the primary former president in US historical past to face legal fees after the Manhattan grand jury investigating his function within the bills voted to indict him.

Multiple reviews counsel that Mr Trump is going through greater than 30 fees of commercial fraud, despite the fact that the main points of the indictment don’t seem to be but recognized.

On Friday morning, his lawyer Joe Tacopina started a recent media blitz the place he insisted that there’s “zero chance” the previous president will take a plea deal within the legal case.

The former president has fumed concerning the indictment in statements posted on his Truth Social platform in a single day Thursday the place he railed towards the “corrupt” fees, claimed he can’t get an excellent trial in New York, and took goal at his President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

Meanwhile, Ms Daniels published she was once celebrating the news with champagne.