Trump indictment latest news: Trump faces arraignment as Santos mocked and Marjorie Taylor Greene leads protest

Trump indicted in Stormy Daniels probe as first ex-US president to stand legal fees
On a historical and extraordinary day for America, former president Donald Trump will likely be arrested and arraigned at a Lower Manhattan courthouse on legal fees when it comes to a hush cash fee made to grownup movie megastar Stormy Daniels.
Mr Trump will seem for the arraignment earlier than Judge Juan Merchan at 2.15pm ET this afternoon, turning into the primary present or former US president ever to be charged with a criminal offense.
Reports counsel he’s going to face 34 criminal fees believed to narrate to falsified trade data however is probably not handcuffed or installed a prison cellular or have his mugshot taken.
Mr Trump spoke back angrily to these main points being launched closing night time, fuming on his Truth Social platform that Manhattan district lawyer Alvin Bragg must now “INDICT HIMSELF” over the “leak”.
The forty fifth president flew into New York on Monday aboard his Boeing 757 airplane earlier than spending the night time at Trump Tower in Manhattan.
After Tuesday’s listening to, he’s going to fly instantly again to his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, to ship a primetime deal with at 8.15pm ET.
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s megaphone drowned out by means of whistles, boos and jeers
The Georgia Republican’s arrival introduced “utter pandemonium” to the park reverse the Lower Manhattan courtroom, together with her makes an attempt to deal with fellow Trump supporters drowned out by means of the racket and in the long run finishing in defeat.
Joe Sommerlad4 April 2023 16:00
Trump rants about Bill Barr happening Fox News mere hours forward of his arraignment
Incredibly, Donald Trump has taken to Truth Social to assault his personal former lawyer basic Bill Barr for guesting on Fox News, simply hours earlier than his arraignment and arrest.
He calls Barr a “complete coward” and says he was once so “absolutely petrified” of impeachment that he was a “slave” to Democrats in his latest all-caps have compatibility of keyboard rage.
He has obviously realized not anything in any respect from his first impeachment, when he was once rebuked for enticing in “live witness intimidation” by means of attacking the nature of former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovich on Twitter as she gave testimony to the House of Representatives.
Joe Sommerlad4 April 2023 15:50
District lawyer Alvin Bragg arrives at courtroom
Here he’s, the person of the hour, slipping discretely into the courthouse to steer clear of the protesters.
Joe Sommerlad4 April 2023 15:40
Activists accumulate at Manhattan courthouse
Protesters and counter-demonstrators are amassing in a small park throughout from the Manhattan Criminal Court, consistent with The Independent’s Alex Woodward on the scene, who says that New York Police Department obstacles and neighborhood reinforce officials are preserving the 2 aspects aside.
However, journalists and digital camera crews a ways outnumber each camps at this level, even with protests being led by means of Marjorie Taylor Greene and the New York Young Republicans Club anticipated to start in about half-hour.
One Trump supporter in a MAGA cap and denim seems to were inflicting slightly of a stir by means of seeking to run off with a big banner studying, “Trump Lies All the Time”, resulting in a aggravating face-off or two.
The similar individual reportedly introduced a fistful of sage to burn to stay away “toxic journalists”.
Meanwhile, the pro-Trump amassing at Trump Tower is being reported as relatively underwhelming.
Joe Sommerlad4 April 2023 15:30
Santos derided at Trump rally: ‘George, you should have shown up in drag’
Oh expensive. It’s already going badly for the scandal-plagued New York consultant at the streets of that truthful town, the place he’s being teased and taunted about accusations that he many times lied about sides of his previous.
Gustaf Kilander has extra.
Joe Sommerlad4 April 2023 15:20
Marjorie Taylor Greene, George Soros out in New York in reinforce of Trump
The defendant would possibly come to constitute a serious problem for the Republican Party going ahead, in thrall as it’s to his no longer essentially very useful affect (as demonstrated by means of closing November’s lacklustre midterm effects).
However, the populist wing of the GOP is continuous to reinforce him over the indictment, with MTG and George Santos (or so he says) stepping out within the Big Apple to protest “the weaponisation of the justice system” in opposition to him.
Meanwhile, spare a concept for this deficient couple on their special occasion.
Here’s Rachel Sharp with extra on Marge at the march.
Joe Sommerlad4 April 2023 15:00
All 20 of the foremost complaints and investigations Donald Trump is dealing with
Since leaving the White House, Donald Trump has persevered to stand a cloud of complaints and investigations, which might frustrate his hopes to win again the presidency in 2024.
On 30 March, a type of investigations took a big step ahead when a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Mr Trump on legal fees over the hush cash bills to grownup movie megastar Stormy Daniels within the days earlier than the 2016 presidential election.
It is recently unclear what the fees are however more than one stories say he’s dealing with a staggering 30 counts – making Mr Trump the primary present or former US president to ever face legal fees.
Of route, that is not anything new for the true property billionaire.
Here’s what you wish to have to find out about all of the main investigations and complaints in opposition to Donald Trump.
Joe Sommerlad4 April 2023 14:30
Michael Cohen mocks Trump’s ‘bake sale’ turnout of reinforce on New York go back
Michael Cohen, Trump’s estranged former “fixer”, scoffed at his previous boss’s “waning” public reinforce closing night time, evaluating the turnout of his supporters within the Big Apple with a “bake sale” after the previous president landed in New York forward of a historical arraignment listening to.
The twice-impeached populist will reportedly face 34 criminal fees for falsification of industrial data in connection to hush cash bills to grownup movie actor Stormy Daniels.
A Manhattan grand jury on 30 March voted to indict Mr Trump on legal fees over hush cash bills simply earlier than the 2016 presidential election.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar has extra.
Joe Sommerlad4 April 2023 14:00
How Stormy Daniels was some of the tough folks in politics
Stormy Daniels was once dancing her approach via a “Make America Horny Again” excursion when news emerged that she had won hush cash bills from Donald Trump.
As the ones bills take a seat on the centre of an indictment in opposition to Trump, Io Dodds explains how Daniels landed in the course of a political firestorm.
Joe Sommerlad4 April 2023 13:30
Joe Tacopina: ‘It won’t be a protracted day in courtroom’
Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina was once on Good Morning America as of late with co-anchor George Stephanopoulos, the place they mentioned as of late’s upcoming arraignment of the previous president.
“It won’t be a long day in court,” Tacopina mentioned, including: “There will be no guilty plea in this case. That’s the one thing I can guarantee you.”
He complained that prosecutors had no longer shared substantive main points in regards to the indictment and declared that Trump’s group will likely be “making a lot of motions,” together with selective prosecution and a movement to push aside.
The lawyer additionally says there was once “no indication that there will be a gag order” imposed on Trump, which means his large observation deliberate for this night can pass forward.
Joe Sommerlad4 April 2023 13:00
