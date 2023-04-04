Trump indictment latest news: Trump faces arraignment as Santos mocked and Marjorie Taylor Greene leads protest

Trump indicted in Stormy Daniels probe as first ex-US president to stand legal fees

Sign up for the day-to-day Inside Washington electronic mail for unique US protection and research despatched on your inbox Get our loose Inside Washington electronic mail

- Advertisement -

On a historical and extraordinary day for America, former president Donald Trump will likely be arrested and arraigned at a Lower Manhattan courthouse on legal fees when it comes to a hush cash fee made to grownup movie megastar Stormy Daniels.

Mr Trump will seem for the arraignment earlier than Judge Juan Merchan at 2.15pm ET this afternoon, turning into the primary present or former US president ever to be charged with a criminal offense.

Reports counsel he’s going to face 34 criminal fees believed to narrate to falsified trade data however is probably not handcuffed or installed a prison cellular or have his mugshot taken.

- Advertisement -

Mr Trump spoke back angrily to these main points being launched closing night time, fuming on his Truth Social platform that Manhattan district lawyer Alvin Bragg must now “INDICT HIMSELF” over the “leak”.

The forty fifth president flew into New York on Monday aboard his Boeing 757 airplane earlier than spending the night time at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

After Tuesday’s listening to, he’s going to fly instantly again to his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, to ship a primetime deal with at 8.15pm ET.