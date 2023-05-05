Trump, in deposition, doubles down on ‘Access Hollywood’ remarks about grabbing women

Former President Donald Trump, who stated in the notorious “Access Hollywood” tape that “when you’re a star, you can do anything” to women, doubled down on the ones remarks in the just-released deposition he gave in the E. Jean Carroll defamation and battery case.

Evidence from the trial, together with Trump’s October 2022 deposition, have been launched Friday, an afternoon after either side rested their case.

Carroll, who introduced the lawsuit in November, alleges that Trump defamed her in his Truth Social post by way of calling her allegations “a Hoax and a lie” and pronouncing “This woman is not my type!” when he denied her declare that Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the Nineteen Nineties.

The former Elle mag columnist added a fee of battery beneath a lately followed New York regulation that permits grownup survivors of sexual abuse to sue their alleged attacker without reference to the statute of obstacles. Trump has denied all allegations that he raped Carroll or defamed her.

In the 2005 “Access Hollywood” video, which surfaced all the way through the 2016 presidential marketing campaign, Trump is overheard boasting to then-host Billy Bush about grabbing and kissing women with out consent.

“You know, I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait,” Trump says on the tape, which used to be performed for the jury. “And when you’re a star they let you do it … You can do anything.”

“Whatever you want,” every other voice on the tape is heard pronouncing.

Former President Donald Trump arrives to Trump Tower, April 13, 2023 in New York City. James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images, FILE

“Grab them by the p—-,” Trump says. “You can do anything.”

During the deposition ultimate October, Carroll’s lawyers quoted the video to Trump then requested, “That’s what you said, correct?”

“Well, historically that’s true with stars,” Trump answered.

“It’s true with stars that they can grab women by the p—-?” Trump used to be requested.

“Well, if you look over the last million years, I guess that’s been largely true,” Trump stated. “Not always, but largely true. Unfortunately, or fortunately.”

“And you consider yourself to be a star?” Trump used to be requested.

“I think you can say that, yeah,” he stated.

Closing statements in the civil trial are scheduled for Monday. The pass judgement on is then anticipated to fee the jury on Tuesday, adopted by way of the beginning of deliberations.

Jurors will first be requested to come to a decision whether or not Carroll proved that Trump dedicated a battery. If so, the jury could be requested to come to a decision what type — forcible touching, intercourse abuse or rape — after which believe compensatory and punitive damages.

The jury would then transfer to Carroll’s defamation declare and come to a decision whether or not Trump’s October 2022 social media post about Carroll used to be made with precise malice.

This month’s trial is going down as Trump seeks the White House for a 3rd time, whilst dealing with a large number of prison demanding situations associated with the Jan. 6 Capitol assault, his dealing with of categorised subject matter after leaving the White House, and imaginable makes an attempt to intrude in Georgia’s 2020 vote.