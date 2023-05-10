Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Trump found liable for defamation, sexual abuse

On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump used to be held responsible for defamation and sexual abuse in a tribulation performed in New York City. The fees have been in accordance with allegations that he had raped E. Jean Carroll, however the jury didn’t cling him liable for the rape itself. CBS News reported in this construction, with Elaine Quijano offering extra main points. Additionally, those that need to keep knowledgeable of breaking news, reside occasions, and unique reporting can allow browser notifications to be the primary to grasp.

