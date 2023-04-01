Trump faces felony charge, source says

Former President Donald Trump faces a felony rate, a source advised CBS News Saturday. An individual acquainted with the topic advised CBS News that Trump is being charged with falsifying trade information within the first stage, a felony in New York State.

The rate stems from alleged hush cash paid in 2016 to grownup movie megastar Stormy Daniels to shop for her silence referring to an affair she claimed to have had with Trump. The indictment passed up by means of a New York grand jury stays sealed, so the main points of the rate don’t seem to be straight away to be had.

Trump is the primary former president in U.S. historical past to stand felony fees.

The former president is predicted to be arraigned sooner than Judge Juan Merchan on Tuesday, two assets acquainted with the topic advised CBS News. The indictment could be learn to him at the moment.

In overall, there are roughly 30 counts within the indictment, two assets showed to CBS News on Friday.

In a commentary responding to news of his indictment, the previous president referred to as it “Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history,” and accused Democrats of “weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent, who just so happens to be a President of the United States.”

Two Trump lawyers, Joseph Tacopina and Susan Necheles, issued a commentary announcing that the previous president “did not commit any crime” and vowed to “vigorously fight this political prosecution in Court.”

Prosecutors didn’t tell Necheles and Tacopina of the rate, they advised CBS News.

— Graham Kates contibuted reporting.

