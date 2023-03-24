Trump Criticizes DeSantis’ Record in Florida – NBC 6 South Florida

The two most well liked politicians in Florida have very other takes at the Sunshine State.

Former president and Palm Beach resident Donald Trump provides a grim review.

- Advertisement -

Gov. Ron DeSantis touts Florida as the most productive in the rustic.

In a marketing campaign electronic mail, and on his social platform, the previous president slashed DeSantis and his insurance policies.

“He is, for a Republican, an average governor, he got 1.2 million less votes in Florida than me, he fought for massive cuts in Social Security and Medicare, and wanted Social Security minimum age to be raised to 70 years old or more,” reads the observation.

- Advertisement -

“Florida has been a hit for a few years, lengthy earlier than I put Ron there — It’s superb what ocean and sunshine will do!” he stated.

Some political observers are shaking their heads.

“It has often been a strategy in politics that you try to take down your opponent before they take down you,” stated Susan MacManus, a USF Professor Emeritus and political analyst. “DeSantis has been very quiet, performed a unique more or less sport, looking to display he can keep above the fray and concentrate on the legislative consultation and being governor.”

- Advertisement -

The former president’s observation went on.

“In schooling, Florida ranks a few of the worst in the rustic, and on crime statistics, Florida ranked 3rd worst in homicide, 3rd worst in rape, and 3rd worst in annoyed attack. For 2022, Jacksonville was once ranked as probably the most most sensible 25 main crime towns in the rustic, with Tampa and Orlando now not doing a lot better,” Trump stated.

The governor, at his contemporary State of the State deal with, painted a unique image.

“Florida is the quickest rising state in the country, we rank primary for internet migration, we rank primary in the country for brand new trade formation, we’re primary in financial enlargement among massive states,” the governor said. “Florida has extra other people hired as of late than earlier than the pandemic. Our unemployment is among the lowest on report and is considerably less than the nationwide moderate.”

MacManus and others warn of the danger that includes intra-party Republican politics.

“The danger is that Republicans stay home,” she stated. “This is a essential time for Republicans to get their act in combination and marketing campaign in some way this is refreshing and turns out to clutch the eye of Republicans slightly than turning them away.”