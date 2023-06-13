Trump court appearance live updates: Former president heads to federal court in Miami

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie took intention at former President Donald Trump throughout a CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall Monday evening, calling Trump’s habits “inexcusable” for somebody who needs to occupy the Oval Office.

“He has shown himself, and I think most particularly in his post-presidency, to be completely self-centered, completely self-consumed, and doesn’t give a damn about the American people, in my view, if what the American people want is in conflict with what Donald Trump thinks is best for him,” Christie mentioned.

“I mean, put aside taking the documents in the first place,” Christie mentioned. “But then when you start getting asked … nicely with a letter from the archivist saying, ‘Could you please give it back,’ and you ignore it, ignore it, ignore it. Then they come with a grand jury subpoena, and then, according to the indictment, you tell your lawyers to tell them we don’t have anything even though you have dozens and dozens of boxes of material. That’s obstruction of justice, if it’s true.”

