Trump charged with at least 1 felony in NY case: AP sources





Former President Donald Trump is set to be arraigned this week in a New York court, making him the first U.S. president to face an indictment. The indictment, which includes multiple charges of falsifying business records, at least one felony offense, and hush money paid during the 2016 presidential campaign to squelch allegations of an extramarital sexual encounter, was handed down by a Manhattan grand jury. Trump’s legal team is preparing his defense, while the prosecutor’s office defends the grand jury investigation. Trump is expected to be formally arrested on Tuesday and booked like anyone else facing charges, including having his mug shot taken and being fingerprinted, but he is not expected to be put in handcuffs, as he will have Secret Service protection. Trump denies any wrongdoing and contends that the whole matter is politically motivated. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the NYPD, US Secret Service, US Marshals, and New York State Court Officers are coordinating ahead of Trump’s expected surrender next week. Top Republicans, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, have rallied around Trump, and the case is sure to have significant political implications ahead of next year’s presidential election.

