Trump calls for defunding FBI, DOJ after indictment

8m in the past / 6:54 PM EDT

Exonerated Central Park 5 member mocks Trump with advert of his personal after indictment

Exonerated Central Park Five member Yusef Salaam issued a observation on social media mimicking a full-page advert that Trump issued 34 years in the past that has change into a flashpoint in Trump’s political upward push.

Salaam’s open letter refers to an advert Trump positioned in different New York newspapers in 1989, calling for the state to carry again the loss of life penalty and give a boost to policing within the town after the brutal beating and rape of a feminine jogger in Central Park.

Salaam and 4 buddies, referred to as the Central Park Five, have been falsely accused of the crime and imprisoned.

“Over 30 years ago, Donald Trump took out full page ads calling for my execution,” Salaam tweeted. “On the day he was arrested and arraigned, here is my ad in response.”

