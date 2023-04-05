Trump calls for defunding FBI, DOJ after indictment

8m in the past / 6:54 PM EDT
Exonerated Central Park 5 member mocks Trump with advert of his personal after indictment
Exonerated Central Park Five member Yusef Salaam issued a observation on social media mimicking a full-page advert that Trump issued 34 years in the past that has change into a flashpoint in Trump’s political upward push.
Salaam’s open letter refers to an advert Trump positioned in different New York newspapers in 1989, calling for the state to carry again the loss of life penalty and give a boost to policing within the town after the brutal beating and rape of a feminine jogger in Central Park.
Salaam and 4 buddies, referred to as the Central Park Five, have been falsely accused of the crime and imprisoned.
“Over 30 years ago, Donald Trump took out full page ads calling for my execution,” Salaam tweeted. “On the day he was arrested and arraigned, here is my ad in response.”
45m in the past / 6:17 PM EDT
White House says it condemns ‘any form of assaults on any pass judgement on’
At these days’s White House briefing, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated the Biden management condemns “any type of attacks on any judge.”
Jean-Pierre declined to remark immediately on Trump’s case however stated that “more broadly” such assaults have been unacceptable.
“I’m not going to speak to the case, specifically, but that is something that we definitely condemn,” she stated.
Trump blasted Judge Juan Merchan, who’s presiding over his case, each on-line and in a speech at Mar-a-Lago ultimate night time.
2h in the past / 5:04 PM EDT
Haley raises $11 million in first quarter of GOP presidential bid
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s presidential marketing campaign pulled in $11 million within the first six weeks of her bid, her marketing campaign introduced these days.
Haley’s marketing campaign says it ended March with $7.8 million readily available, together with her house state of South Carolina, Florida and Texas the highest 3 fundraising states.
In a observation, marketing campaign supervisor Betsy Ankney stated Haley’s fundraising and retail campaigning “makes her a force to be reckoned with.”
4h in the past / 3:28 PM EDT
The pass judgement on presiding over Trump’s case, his circle of relatives and court docket have won threats, resources say
The pass judgement on overseeing the Trump hush cash case, Juan Merchan, and his circle of relatives and court docket in Manhattan have won unsubstantiated threats since Trump’s listening to the day before today, two resources aware of the subject stated.
There had been “dozens” of such threats lately to the pass judgement on and his chambers lately, one legit stated.
Bragg and different best officers in his workplace additionally proceed to obtain threats, one supply stated. The unsubstantiated threats had been within the type of telephone calls, emails and letters.
The NYPD element assigned to the DA’s workplace is offering further safety to the entire affected workforce. Court safety officials also are offering further coverage for the pass judgement on and the court docket as a precaution.
Asked about criticisms of the pass judgement on and his circle of relatives through Trump and others, New York court docket spokesman Lucian Chalfen stated neither the court docket nor Merchan have a remark.