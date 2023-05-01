Trump arrives in Scotland to open golf course

Former U.S. President Donald Trump traveled to Scotland on Monday to open a brand new golf course at his lodge close to Aberdeen. The American flag painted at the tailfin of his non-public jet stuck the eyes of many as he landed round 11:30 a.m. native time. He used to be accompanied through his son, Eric, and welcomed through two pipers, a purple carpet, and a 10-vehicle motorcade.

“It’s great to be home — this was the home of my mother,” stated Trump, paying homage to his mom, Mary, who used to be born at the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides ahead of emigrating to the United States. Trump’s earlier seek advice from to Scotland came about in 2018, when he used to be nonetheless the President of the United States, and had sparked a heavy safety operation and a number of other days of protests.

Despite his shuttle now not being comparable to his 2024 presidential marketing campaign, Trump’s attainable rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, has been touring the globe, together with stops in Japan, South Korea, Israel, and the United Kingdom. After Scotland, Trump will head to his golf course in Doonbeg on Ireland’s west coast. Speaking on his Truth Social platform, he stated, “Will be meeting with many wonderful friends and cutting a ribbon for a new and spectacular second course in Aberdeen. Very exciting despite the fact that ‘Make America Great Again’ is on my mind. In fact, America will be greater than ever before.”