Trump-aligned super PAC bankrolls $6 million ad campaign attacking DeSantis

A super PAC supporting former President Donald Trump has already spent greater than $6 million on tv commercials attacking Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, even earlier than DeSantis has declared his presidential candidacy.

Since April, the super PAC — Make America Great Again, Inc. — has been launching a $1.5 million ad campaign each week.

The expenditures are described within the PAC’s disclosure filings to the Federal Election Commission as media placements opposing “presidential candidate” DeSantis.

The newest ad from remaining week zeroed in at the Florida governor’s previous document of supporting cuts to social safety and Medicare all through his time in Congress. Other commercials have occupied with DeSantis’ alleged consuming conduct and feature claimed that DeSantis is “just not ready to be president.”

Trump leads DeSantis in fresh presidential polls and has persisted to gather endorsements.

The Florida governor has himself has been fundraising around the nation and touring out of the country to fulfill with international dignitaries, even whilst he has but to claim his candidacy.

Asked Monday all through his discuss with to Japan about trailing Trump within the polls, DeSantis mentioned, “I’m not a candidate, so we’ll see if and when that changes.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on the Heritage Foundation fiftieth Anniversary Celebration management summit, April 21, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md. Alex Brandon/AP, FILE

Dan Eberhart, a GOP donor and fundraiser who has prior to now supported and donated to Trump, instructed ABC News that the pro-Trump super PAC’s anti-DeSantis commercials are a “backhanded compliment that shows who he’s afraid of” — and that DeSantis must “punch back.”

“I’m not so much anxious for him to declare — I’m anxious for him to fight back,” Eberhart, who’s supporting DeSantis, mentioned of the Florida governor.

“I think he runs the risk of how Obama defined Romney in the summer of 2012 because Romney didn’t answer,” Eberhard mentioned, referencing the 2012 presidential race between Barack Obama and Mitt Romney. “I think DeSantis is being defined by Trump and he has not answered, and you’re seeing that hurting his poll numbers.”

Over the previous yr, a lot of primary Republican donors have distanced themselves from Trump, announcing they would like a special face to steer the birthday celebration. A variety of them have thrown their strengthen at the back of DeSantis, whilst others are ready to peer how the principle pool shapes up.

Despite that, the Make America Great Again super PAC boasts an enormous warfare chest, having gained greater than $60 million thru Trump’s Save America PAC — plus tens of millions extra from most sensible Trump donors — because the 2020 election.

DeSantis’ most sensible super PAC, Never Back Down, has raised $30 million — however it is only spent a modest $36,000 on ad expenditures thus far, in line with its FEC disclosures.

As unbiased expenditure teams, Make America Great Again Inc. and Never Back Down aren’t allowed to make coordinated expenditures with the campaigns they strengthen.