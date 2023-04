IRVING, Texas — First responders are lately responding to a truck in flames underneath a bridge on State Highway 114 in Irving, at MacArthur Boulevard.

TXDOT digicam photos presentations the truck in flames, letting off black smoke underneath a bridge.

- Advertisement - Little is understood concerning the fire at this level. Click right here to peer a map of present site visitors.

This is a creating tale. Please test again for updates.





tale through Source link