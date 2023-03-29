Truck driver hit man on side of road twice and drove away, police say – Sun Sentinel

The discovery of a frame alongside a state road close to South Bay on Tuesday morning has led soldiers on a seek for a truck driver who fled the scene of the fatal crash.

A driver passing via the 68.5 mile marker on U.S. 27 reported a frame mendacity on the out of doors shoulder of the road between 5:45 and 7:45 a.m., Lt. Indiana Miranda, a Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson, stated in a news unlock.

Investigators pronounced the sufferer, recognized best as a man, lifeless on the scene.

An unidentified driver in an unidentified truck hit the man who was once strolling south on the out of doors shoulder, Miranda stated. After the preliminary affect, the truck hit the man a 2d time after he landed on the out of doors shoulder.

Troopers discovered medium-sized truck tire marks on the scene however should not have any information in regards to the truck’s make or type, Miranda stated.

Authorities ask any individual with information in regards to the crash to name Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477 or FHP via dialing *347. Traffic Homicide Investigator Corporal Margarete Furtado will also be reached at [email protected]

Angie DiMichele will also be reached at [email protected], 754-971-0194 and on Twitter @angdimi.