Tropical Storm Mawar Heads Toward Guam

Tropical Storm Mawar abruptly reinforced within the Pacific and was once anticipated to grow to be a formidable storm, threatening to convey prime winds and imaginable flooding to the Mariana Islands, together with Guam, the National Weather Service mentioned.
The typhoon, which shaped early on Sunday morning native time and was once slowly shifting northward, may just hit Guam, a U.S. territory, as early as Tuesday, mentioned Brandon Bukunt, a meteorologist with the Weather Service.
“We might have to put out typhoon warnings, in which typhoon conditions are expected,” Mr. Bukunt mentioned. “But for right now, given the uncertainty, we have a typhoon watch, which means that typhoon conditions are possible within two days.”
Tropical Storm Mawar had most sustained wind speeds of 60 miles according to hour as of Sunday 5 p.m. native time, when it was once about 475 miles southeast of Guam, the Weather Service said.
For the typhoon to be labeled as a storm, its wind speeds would should be more than 74 m.p.h.,Mr. Bukunt mentioned. The Weather Service mentioned that the typhoon was once anticipated to succeed in storm stipulations in a while Sunday evening.
As the typhoon approaches the islands, its winds are “going to pick up,” he mentioned, and outer rain bands may just convey heavy downpours, expanding the possibilities of flooding, together with in Guam, which is house to Andersen Air Force Base.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero of Guam and Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson positioned the island and its army bases on alert on Saturday for imaginable harmful winds, in keeping with a remark from the bottom.
The base added that “all military installations on Guam are currently securing facilities, and housing residents are urged to commence heavy-weather preparedness efforts.”
Typhoons can shape yr spherical however are maximum not unusual from May to October.
Tropical Storm Mawar, a Malaysian identify that implies “rose,” is the second one named typhoon within the West Pacific this season. The first, Tropical Storm Sanvu, briefly weakened in lower than two days.