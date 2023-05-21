Tropical Storm Mawar Heads Toward Guam

Tropical Storm Mawar abruptly reinforced within the Pacific and was once anticipated to grow to be a formidable storm, threatening to convey prime winds and imaginable flooding to the Mariana Islands, together with Guam, the National Weather Service mentioned.

The typhoon, which shaped early on Sunday morning native time and was once slowly shifting northward, may just hit Guam, a U.S. territory, as early as Tuesday, mentioned Brandon Bukunt, a meteorologist with the Weather Service.

“We might have to put out typhoon warnings, in which typhoon conditions are expected,” Mr. Bukunt mentioned. “But for right now, given the uncertainty, we have a typhoon watch, which means that typhoon conditions are possible within two days.”

Tropical Storm Mawar had most sustained wind speeds of 60 miles according to hour as of Sunday 5 p.m. native time, when it was once about 475 miles southeast of Guam, the Weather Service said.