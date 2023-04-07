Troopers search for driver who struck, killed a motorcyclist in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol soldiers are looking out for a driver in an SUV who struck and killed a motorcyclist.

The crash came about on Tuesday, April 4, round 10:00 p.m. on the intersection of Fruitville Road and Lakewood Ranch Blvd. in Sarasota.

21-year-old Leonardo Adams died at a native medical institution. Troopers mentioned he used to be driving a bike touring east on Fruitville Road in the appropriate lane. As he approached the intersection, he had a inexperienced mild.

FHP mentioned the driver in the SUV used to be touring north on Lakewood Ranch Blvd. and ran a purple mild.

Stephanie Tirotti knew Adams and his mom.

“Imagine a mom losing her son so unexpectedly. I don’t wish that upon anyone. No mother should ever lose their son,” mentioned Tirotti.

Friends mentioned Adams beloved to fly and had goals of becoming a member of the Air Force.

“He was a very quiet person. He was 21 years old, but he acted like he was already in his 50s. He was so responsible. He was a good soul,” mentioned Tirotti.

FHP mentioned Adams used to be dressed in a helmet on the time of the crash.

Tirotti mentioned Adams lately moved to Sarasota. A GoFundMe web page is gathering donations to lend a hand convey his frame again to Brazil.

“They don’t have a lot of money. They weren’t rich. They just got here a few months ago and now his body is going to travel to Brazil. His mom wants it to go there with all of his family,” she mentioned.

Tirotti mentioned Adams used to be an organ donor and stored lives.

“At least he can help save lives. At least, his death can be meaningful somehow and I believe in that. It’s not over and his death will bring some good.”

Troopers launched footage of a 2020 Audi SUV found out on I-75 deserted close to mile marker 210.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office mentioned deputies believed the automobile concerned in the deadly hit-and-run crash used to be additionally concerned in an previous crime. Deputies are investigating the robbery of catalytic converters stolen from vehicles on Tower Lane in an business park.

“We just want justice. We just want to find whoever did this,” she mentioned.