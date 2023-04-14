Friday, April 14, 2023
TribCast: Dissecting two major Texas court cases

In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Eleanor and Jolie about an attempt to use the courts in Texas to restrict the use of an abortion drug and Gov. Greg Abbott’s potential pardon of an Army sergeant found guilty of murdering a protester in Austin.

