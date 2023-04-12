Trial involving $350M+ Ponzi scheme begins

In court docket Tuesday, prosecutors alleged Debra Lynn Mercer-Erwin pocketed $4.9 million from the Ponzi scheme.

SHERMAN, Texas — A federal prosecutor claimed the president of an Oklahoma City-based plane agree with corporate “looked the other way” when she allegedly conspired to visitors medication and hide the registered possession and whereabouts of planes.

The legal professional, alternatively, for Debra Lynn Mercer-Erwin, claimed she adopted the felony recommendation of her attorneys on the time and used to be no longer chargeable for the positioning or flights of planes in her agree with.

Joe E. White Jr. claimed Mercer-Erwin used to be deceived into dealing with escrow bills tied to an alleged Ponzi scheme with Federico Machado additionally charged within the wide-ranging probe.

In court docket Tuesday, prosecutors alleged Mercer-Erwin pocketed $4.9 million from the Ponzi scheme. Prosecutors declare Machado were given $75 million, a lot of which went into his Guatemalan mining operation.

Mercer-Erwin’s daughter, Kayleigh Moffett, took a late-minute plea deal the day sooner than the trial in alternate for five years of probation.

Moffett’s legal professional declined to talk to WFAA when he left the courthouse.

Prosecutors have in the past stated {that a} sequence of reports WFAA first aired in 2019 spurred a federal investigation that resulted within the indictments of Mercer-Erwin and Moffett and 5 other folks.

WFAA came upon that the corporate registered plane as non-citizen trusts that had been time and again discovered outdoor of the United States.

Their corporate, Aircraft Guaranty Corp, in 2019, had greater than one thousand planes registered to 2 P.O. containers in a tiny East Texas the town referred to as Onalaska. The corporate has since moved to Oklahoma City.

Onalaska, which has no airport, used to be the epicenter of a convention that led to foreigners anonymously registering their planes. The FAA lets in international nationals to realize U.S. registration for his or her plane by means of shifting the name to a agree with corporate.

All U.S.-registered plane has an N tail quantity. However, when you checked the FAA’s data, the plane underneath non-citizen trusts can be registered within the title of the agree with corporate, no longer the true title of the international proprietor.

Much of the case facilities round who’s chargeable for the plane: the trustee who registers the plane or the actual proprietor.

The federal prosecutors have contended that Mercer-Erwin is chargeable for what is going on with international plane registered to her in a agree with.

Rattan, the prosecutor, claimed that Mercer-Erwin improperly allowed planes registered to her corporate to be taken in a foreign country with out the correct forms being filed. And on a number of events AGC would switch possession of drug-laden planes that have been seized.

Instead of notifying federal government in regards to the drug encumbered airplane, Rattan claimed Mercer-Erwin sought after to “get our name off that plane.”

But White, Mercer-Erwin’s legal professional disputed the allegations.

White informed jurors that the Federal Aviation Administration licensed the entire registered trusts submitted to them by means of AGC.

“When she found out about those planes with drugs on board, she terminated the trust and operating agreement,” White stated.

Prosecutors allege the Ponzi scheme involving Wright Brothers, Mercer-Erwin’s corporate, happened over a four-year span. Millions in investor cash that used to be intended to be held in escrow for airplane purchases, as a substitute used to be despatched to Machado or pocketed by means of Mercer-Erwin.

“The accounts were not held in escrow,” Rattan informed the jury.

Rattan stated Mercer-Erwin used to be “accepting money and wiring money out to Fred Machado and keeping money for herself.”

Mercer-Erwin’s legal professional, alternatively, claimed his shopper used to be merely deceived by means of Machado, similar to federal prosecutors who had been hoping to paintings a plea settlement with him.

“He (Machado) conned Ms. Erwin and he conned the government,” White stated.

Homeland Security Special Agent Justin Marshall testified that Machado first met with investigators in September 2020 in Guatemala.

Already indicted, he agreed to cooperate and grew to become over the contents of his telephone and computer.

Machado additionally met with federal investigators in North Texas a minimum of two times, however then fled.

White requested Marshall if he had noticed Machado since January 2021.