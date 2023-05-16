Treatment Ban For Transgender Youth Passes In Texas House

On May 16, 2023, the Texas House granted its ultimate endorsement to a bill aimed at prohibiting gender-affirming medical treatments for minors and encouraging doctors to gradually transition current patients away from such care.

The final vote for the bill was 87 to 56, with four Democrats supporting it. This legislation, in opposition to the guidelines provided by prominent medical organizations in the U.S., is now nearing the final stages of becoming law.

The proposed legislation would mandate the revocation of medical licenses for doctors who administer treatments such as puberty blockers, hormone therapy or surgery to minors for the purpose of transitioning their biological sex. It would also prohibit the allocation of taxpayer funds to individuals and entities, including public colleges and universities, that provide such treatments to minors.

Under the Senate Bill 14 legislation, existing patients would be allowed to continue their current treatment without altering medications or embarking on a new course of care, provided they have attended 12 or more sessions with a mental health counselor or psychotherapist in the six months preceding June 1, 2023. However, doctors would be obliged to gradually discontinue this care for these patients in a manner that is deemed “safe and medically appropriate.”

Nontransgender minors dealing with conditions like precocious puberty would not be prohibited from receiving necessary care. Similarly, restrictions would not be imposed on surgeries for intersex youth.

The bill passed through the Senate after Democrats attempted to delay the debate twice, and tried to amend the bill 19 times with no success.

Arlington Representative Tony Tinderholt alleged that Democrats have the intention of causing physical harm to children through the provision of gender-affirming treatment. “It’s despicable,” Tinderholt said. “It’s child abuse.”

The Senate, where Republicans hold a majority, needs to approve the House’s modifications before the bill can be sent to the governor’s desk. Gov. Greg Abbott has not made any public statements regarding the legislation. He is, however, likely to support the bill.

