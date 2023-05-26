Treasury sets new potential debt default deadline of June 5

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday issued a new letter to Congress estimating that the federal government may not be in danger of working out of cash to pay all its expenses till June 5 — reasonably later than the company’s earlier estimate of once June 1.

“Based on the most recent available data, we now estimate that Treasury will have insufficient resources to satisfy the government’s obligations if Congress has not raised or suspended the debt limit by June 5,” Yellen wrote.

Republicans wondered Yellen’s technique, with some accusing her of “manipulation tactics.”

“June 5? Yellen said it was June 1 earlier this WEEK. Republicans won’t be intimidated by her manipulation tactics,” tweeted Rep. Andy Biggs.

“Will the media join our efforts to demand Janet Yellen show her work? I have been asking for three months,” said Rep. Bob Good.

As he headed to Camp David on Friday night time, President Joe Biden sounded positive about negotiations and hopeful that extra development will come into the evening.

“There’s a negotiation going on. I’m hopeful we’ll know by tonight whether we are going to be able to have a deal,” Biden mentioned

“Things are looking good. I’m very optimistic. I hope we’ll have some clear evidence tonight before the clock strikes 12 that we have a deal, but it’s very close. And I’m optimistic,” he added.

The replace buys much-needed time for negotiators to hammer out a deal to boost the debt restrict and steer clear of a disastrous default. The so-called “X-date” when the U.S. will run out of price range so to pay all its expenses in complete and on time has all the time been fluid, in accordance with day by day federal tax revenues and expenditures.

Lawmakers left Washington for Memorial Day recess with out a deal in hand. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden in fresh days have mentioned development is being made however there may be nonetheless no ultimate compromise between either side.

ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott has reported negotiators are eyeing a conceivable deal to boost the debt restrict and build up protection and veteran spending for 2 years whilst additionally clawing again unspent COVID-19 price range.

But key hang-ups within the talks seem to be spending ranges and paintings necessities.

Meanwhile, Yellen’s letter comes because the Treasury Department’s money reserves are working dangerously low.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks with newshounds right through a seek advice from to the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation incubator on the Center for Innovative Technology campus in Herndon, Va., Oct. 21, 2022. Cliff Owen/AP, FILE

New Treasury information displays its money steadiness dwindled to simply $39 billion on the finish of the day Thursday. This is down from more or less $60 billion on the finish of final week – and $316 billion at the beginning of the month.

The Treasury additionally launched information appearing it holds more or less $67 billion in “extraordinary measures” it may possibly use.

In her letter, Yellen famous that greater than $130 billion of bills are scheduled within the first two days of June, together with to Veterans and Social Security and Medicare recipients.

“These payments will leave Treasury with an extremely low level of resources,” she wrote.