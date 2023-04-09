Travis County building a mental health diversion center

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis County leaders not too long ago took a giant step to handle a rising downside within the county.

Commissioners voted unanimously to start the method of building a new mental health diversion center, a position the place the ones dealing with a mental health disaster may just pass, as an alternative of prison.

Travis County Judge Andy Brown instructed us the building is no less than two years clear of opening, as group of workers remains to be operating on the bits and bobs, together with serve as, price, hiring a design company and, ultimately, a builder.

The Democrat says the county prison nonetheless has a massive collection of people who’ve unmet mental health wishes and a vital collection of folks looking ahead to beds to open within the Texas state sanatorium device.

“We have gone from about 1,400 people in our jail at COVID to about 2,200 people today. And a lot of that, over 40% by our measure, in reality it’s probably more like 70%, is people who have unmet mental health needs,” Brown mentioned on Inside Texas Politics.

Brown says they've visited a collection of an identical amenities already working around the nation, together with a fresh consult with to Tucson, AZ.

But he says the most efficient instance he’s observed is in Nashville, TN.

“They have 30 beds for men, 30 for women. People go in there. They first get arrested and booked. And then, if they complete the 14-day average stay in the mental health facility, then their charges are expunged,” he defined to us. “And they have noticed a 70% reduction in recidivism for people who go through that mental health diversion center in Nashville. And their jail population, unlike ours, has been going down since this center was opened two years ago.”

During our dialog with Brown, he additionally reacted to the Texas Senate passing SB 29, which would ban local governments, or even the state, from enacting masks or vaccine necessities, in addition to save you college and trade closures to stop the unfold of COVID-19.

The Texas Medical Association opposes the invoice, which now heads to the House, as did Brown, who instructed us it’s all about politics and now not about science.

And he says the measures they undertook in Travis County all through the pandemic stored lives.