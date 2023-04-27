Thursday, April 27, 2023
Transgender Montana lawmaker censured by state House

Montana’s first transgender lawmaker, Rep. Zooey Zephyr, has been censured by the GOP-controlled state House. Zephyr objected to a invoice that might restrict gender-affirming healthcare for minors, inflicting her to stand the results of the House’s condemnation. This transfer highlights the continued combat for transgender rights and healthcare get right of entry to within the United States. CBS News reviews in this ancient match, emphasizing the importance of Zephyr’s censure and its affect on long term political illustration. Stay knowledgeable and up-to-date on breaking news and unique reporting by turning on browser notifications from CBS News.

