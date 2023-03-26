Transcript: Rikki Klieman, Bill Bratton and Robert Costa “Face the Nation” panel, March 26, 2023

The following is a transcript of a panel with CBS News prison analyst Rikki Klieman, former New York City police commissioner Bill Bratton and CBS News leader election and marketing campaign correspondent Robert Costa, that aired on “Face the Nation” on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

MARGARET BRENNAN: We now go back to former President Trump’s prison issues and that Manhattan case being prosecuted via District Attorney Alvin Bragg. We’re joined as soon as once more via our Robert Costa, and becoming a member of us remotely, our CBS News prison analyst Rikki Klieman, along side former New York City Police Commissioner Bill Bratton, who additionally occurs to be Ricky’s husband in complete disclosure. They are each in Naples, Florida, and we are so happy that they may be able to sign up for us in combination, as a result of I do need to get started on the prison and safety facets of this example. Rikki, closing night time, the former president instructed journalists he thinks the case towards him has been dropped. We’ve observed no proof to again that up. What is fact about what to anticipate in the coming days from this grand jury?

RIKKI KLIEMAN: From all of the information that we’ve got, the grand jury is ready to fulfill as standard on Monday. The grand jury generally sIts Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday. We have no idea if they’re achieved with their proof but, but if they end, we think that Alvin Bragg’s place of work will come to them with a draft indictment, at which level he’s going to put ahead the fees that he intends to prosecute. The district lawyer or his individuals are excused from the room, The grand jurors planned. It takes a vote of 12 out of 23 grand jurors to go back an indictment. It may just occur as early as this week.

MARGARET BRENNAN: It may just occur. Commissioner, the Manhattan District Attorney in the previous few days has already won threats. The former president but- but even so the rhetoric that he has issued, reposting pictures of himself with a baseball bat, he is vowed ‘loss of life and destruction.’ We additionally had this situation of a white powder being despatched to the place of work of the district lawyer. Can you simply give us a snapshot of the danger degree at the moment?

BILL BRATTON: Well, as you may be expecting, the threats which are being made via the former president, which might be unlucky, Law enforcement officers will likely be responding accordingly in the sense of ramping up safety surely round the district lawyer and others affiliated with this example. The district lawyer is generally equipped New York City police coverage, that coverage has if truth be told been expanded. There is essential coverage round that courthouse, in that courthouse, if if truth be told this is the courthouse this is going for use for an arraignment if there may be an indictment. Law enforcement is tracking social media very intently and will reply, as they all the time will, with velocity and depth to any threats made towards any of the folks on this case.

MARGARET BRENNAN: If there may be an indictment, Commissioner, how- are you able to stroll us thru what an arrest of a former president seems like? I imply, this turns out extraordinary. Will, any individual also be handcuffing him, for instance?

BRATTON: If there are handcuffs, the President goes to must carry them himself. I do not believe that the court docket officers would require handcuffs be put on the former president. That’s a coverage resolution. It’s idea that the President want to have that photograph, yet I do not believe the officers in New York are gonna supply that chance. If there may be an indictment or indictments, the President will likely be required to give up somewhere in Manhattan at one in every of the courthouses the place he could be principally fingerprinted electronically, photographed, and principally given a reserving quantity, if you are going to, at which period he would then be taken ahead of a pass judgement on to be arraigned on the fees contained in the indictment. The method it really works is the- if you are going to, the reserving could be supervised via folks from Alvin Bragg’s place of work, New York police to the- for safety functions, Secret Service could be there each and every step of the method, as they’re required to do to offer protection to the President. So the procedure has been negotiated as to the place and how it is going to be achieved. It’s a outstanding procedure, as you may be expecting, for this actual case, for this actual person.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Exceptional is- is surely the phrase. Rikki, , previous Manhattan District Attorney’s have selected to not transfer ahead with this example. There were questions on the prison concept, that a part of it a minimum of is in response to. If the indictment occurs, do we all know what the fees could be? And what’s the probability it is going to trial?

KLIEMAN: We don’t but know what the fees will likely be, yet we surely have an excellent thought of what a few of them will likely be. And we’ve that concept no longer handiest on account of Michael Cohen talking outdoor to the press after he has testified, yet we additionally know that the district lawyer’s place of work has spoken with Stormy Daniels. And we additionally know that from Joe Tacopina, the president- former president’s attorney, as what they be expecting, as I say a few of the fees to be, as a result of there is also further fees. And what the price this is anticipated has to do with the hush cash cost that used to be made via Michael Cohen, he says at the behest of Mr. Trump, so as to purchase her silence, so as to have it no longer pop out on the eve of the 2016 election. The difficulties with this example, and nobody would say this example is simple, is that you are taking misdemeanor fees for falsifying trade information, as a result of the bills again to Michael Cohen are written off as prison charges towards a retainer. You take the ones as falsifying trade information, you couple them with a federal election violation so as to up the misdemeanor to a legal. That’s a singular concept. It is novel, it has no longer been examined ahead of. But Alvin Bragg surely feels that it is going to go muster beneath the legislation. Ultimately, will the case move to trial? I imagine so if there may be an indictment. Will the case be gained? While a jury in Manhattan would possibly need to convict Donald Trump on the proof offered, the query is also for a pass judgement on as as to whether or no longer the details represent a criminal offense beneath the rules of New York. Keep in thoughts one thing more, Margaret. This will not be the handiest price, there is also tax evasion fees. There is also different varieties of fees which have been checked out via Mr. Bragg’s predecessor, which needed to do with inflation and deflation of belongings values which are these days being checked out in a civil case via the New York Attorney General. So we do not in the long run know what the ultimate fees will likely be if there may be an indictment.

MARGARET BRENNAN: If. Commissioner Bratton, the District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, is a Democrat. Mr. Trump has truly taken goal at that reality and his document on crime. What will have to folks at house find out about Bragg? Is he an efficient District Attorney?

BRATTON: Bragg has been arguable since his election relative to the problems with crime in New York City, specifically in Manhattan, his jurisdiction. Crime has long past up just lately, shootings and murders are down yet general crime is constant to head up. So, his effectiveness, his revolutionary insurance policies were very a lot beneath debate when it comes to folks in New York City. I’m any person who is criticized very continuously, his movements or inactions relative to that crime state of affairs. But we want to take that and separate it from this present state of affairs, this present case, they’re two separate problems solely.

MARGARET BRENNAN: All proper, Commissioner and Rikki, thanks in your research. I need to ask Bob Costa, who’s right here in studio with me about the reporting you might have amassed in this case. Is all of it about Michael Cohen?

ROBERT COSTA: It isn’t all about Michael Cohen. After being outdoor the Manhattan legal court docket all week. It’s transparent, in response to our conversations with assets, that the District Attorney has paperwork in his ownership that will be central to any case he sooner or later comes to a decision to mount, will have to it transfer in that course, that it isn’t with reference to Michael Cohen’s testimony. So frequently we pay attention about this example, and we pay attention Michael Cohen’s testimony could be the keystone for any type of prosecution. It would surely be essential, yet no longer the handiest element.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Do we’ve any information about what may well be in the ones information?

COSTA: To construct on Ricky’s level, we’re listening to there are trade information, emails, monetary information, that the District Attorney has compiled, that this isn’t with reference to bringing in Michael Cohen and Bob Costello. We do surprise at this level, who else goes to come back on this week doubtlessly? We spoke to Bob Costello, the ultimate witness, doubtlessly, closing night time and he instructed CBS News he does no longer be expecting to be referred to as this week.

MARGARET BRENNAN: All proper, Bob Costa, we will proceed to apply this tale and we will be proper again.