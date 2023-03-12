Transcript: Rep. Michael McCaul on “Face the Nation,” March 12, 2023

The following is a transcript of an interview with Rep. Michael McCaul, Republican of Texas, that aired on “Face the Nation” on Sunday, March 12, 2023.



MARGARET BRENNAN: We flip now to the Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Texas Republican Congressman Michael McCaul. Good morning to you, Chairman McCaul.

- Advertisement -

REP. MICHAEL MCCAUL: Good Morning, MARGARET.

MARGARET BRENNAN: I were given so much to get to with you as of late. But I need to get started the place I simply left off with the ones very robust remarks from Mike Pence remaining evening. Do you wish to have to affiliate your self with what he mentioned?

REP. MCCAUL: Let me simply say Vice President Pence exercised ethical readability and judgment that day via doing his constitutional duty, authenticating the votes and counting them. He have shyed away from a significant constitutional disaster that day. As , I voted for certification, this is our constitutional position to not overturn state qualified ballots. So I agree. I imply, glance, there was once a dark-dark day. And I feel other folks will be- historical past will pass judgement on everybody via what they did that day.

- Advertisement -

MARGARET BRENNAN: It was once a gorgeous robust condemnation of Donald Trump, who he hasn’t immediately taken on like that prior to. But it is also again in the news very a lot, Chairman, as it was once the Speaker of the House who gave the ones 41 thousand hours of surveillance video get right of entry to to Fox News, which then has used a recasting of the occasions seeking to sanitize it, seeking to whitewash historical past. Do you suppose it was once a mistake for Republican management to strike this maintain Tucker Carlson? That is who Mike Pence was once speaking about?

REP. MCCAUL: Well I do know Kevin McCarthy has grew to become all the videotape over to Fox News. He has given me assurance, he will flip it over to the tire media, I feel. I imagine in the fourth property freedom of press, and I feel the American other folks deserve to peer all the photos from that day, and all the photos isn’t going to be, , tourism at the Capitol. It’s going to turn an overly darkish, tragic day that I witnessed firsthand, that incorporated our Capitol Police being assaulted, 140 of them injured, two pipe bombs. One-one Capitol police officer killed, and a protester killed. That’s now not that is not a excellent day. And I feel it must were avoided had we had excellent intelligence that day previously. And glance, I reinforce regulation enforcement, like this DC crime invoice we have been passing. I reinforce regulation enforcement all over, particularly at the United States Capitol.

MARGARET BRENNAN: I need to ask you on the different facet of an upcoming industrial damage about the listening to you simply held on Afghanistan. But prior to I do this, I need to briefly ask you about what we’ve got been speaking about with the Treasury Secretary announcing no govt bailout for this Silicon Valley Bank, however they’re seeking to take some motion. She did not give numerous element there. I do know Austin is a startup hub in your house state of Texas. How involved are you about spill over right here?

- Advertisement -

REP. MCCAUL: Yeah, we do have South via Southwest this weekend. Lot of tech. You know, I’m involved, I am hoping it is extra of an remoted tournament as a result of the belongings have been very, , it was once all simply generation sector. And it wasn’t varied. Also, as the Secretary discussed, those low pastime bonds, and I feel a part of the drawback, Margaret is on this inflationary time, the reserve- Federal Reserve now could be elevating rates of interest, and that I feel is a part of the drawback as neatly. We need to be sure that this is- here’s an remoted tournament, and now not a systemic tournament that might have an effect on such things as in 2008 after we did bailout the monetary sector.

MARGARET BRENNAN: All proper, I’ve were given to take that damage now. We’ll come again and proceed our dialog in a second.

[PART 1 BREAK]

MARGARET BRENNAN: Welcome again to Face The Nation. We need to go back now to our dialog with House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul. Now, Chairman, I discussed that you just held this listening to on Afghanistan this previous week, and it was once lovely emotional. You’re truly analyzing the chaotic withdrawal from that nation. And you had a Marine Corps Sergeant injured in the suicide bombing, who testified that he was once an eye fixed witness and he in truth noticed the suicide bomber prior to the assault. He testified he hasn’t ever been interviewed as a part of the US investigation. How is that this overpassed?

REP. MCCAUL: I feel it is very- neatly to begin with, very robust testimony, very emotional, however very devastating and harmful to the management. These- those snipers and troops have been put at HKIA, surrounded via the Taliban–

MARGARET BRENNAN: The airport in Kabul.

REP. MCCAUL: They put the Taliban in- in Kabul. That’s HKIA airport. And surrounded via the Taliban, who have been installed rate, and that was once the first mistake in the chaos that we heard that came about that day, and the State Department nearly non-existent. I feel the maximum dramatic factor, MARGARET, was once the undeniable fact that this sniper had the suicide bomber in his points of interest, and an intelligence bulletin went out, , describing him. He mentioned this is- this meets the description, meets with the staff, psyops- mental operations, get in combination, they run this up the chain of command, and the commanding officer says, I would not have the authority. And then they mentioned, who does have the authority for permission to have interaction? And the commanding officer says, I have no idea. And he by no means were given again to them. The level is, they may have taken out this danger. That then when the suicide bomber went off, now not most effective did Marine Sgt. Vargas-Andrews have his leg blown off and his arm, however we had 140 Afghans killed, 13 servicemen and ladies killed. I talked to the mom of one among the marine sergeants, I gave her only a hug. She was once so devastated. In addition to 50 injured, together with Marine Sgt. Vargas-Andrews, and it might were have shyed away from.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Well, to the level of the way it might be have shyed away from, , you- you listen there have been intelligence disasters, occasions simply were given forward of making plans. The State Department argues that they have briefed Congress greater than 150 instances since the withdrawal. What information do you want that you just would not have but?

REP. MCCAUL: Well, I feel the compelling testimony we were given from the sniper, we’ve got by no means heard this prior to. In reality, MARGARET, here’s the first open listening to we’ve got had on Afghanistan since the fall of Afghanistan. And I intend to transport ahead with this investigation. And I need to know what the commanding officer was once considering when he denied permission to take out the danger, and the way, what ranges did it cross to inside of the United States govt? I feel the ones are all crucial questions. And the State Department has now not been compliant with our report requests. I met with the Secretary. We had an overly cordial dialog. Cooperation is all the time key. But they are now not cooperating if he fails to cooperate with my report manufacturing request via the time he testifies on March 23, I’m ready to subject a subpoena.

MARGARET BRENNAN: And issue- subject a subpoena for Antony Blinken to come back testify prior to your committee. What precisely do you suppose he is withholding? What’s the report?

REP. MCCAUL: No, he is- he- he’ll be attesting, however we’ve an impressive report manufacturing request, that the attorneys are very combative. I feel the Secretary in excellent religion has instructed me he desires to cooperate with this investigation, be clear to the American other folks. But we aren’t seeing that with the attorneys dealing with this on the flooring. So we want those paperwork as a result of numerous these items, for your level MARGARET, hasn’t ever been introduced out to the public.

MARGARET BRENNAN: This is the dissent cable in particular that you’re asking for? That is, other folks inside of the State Department disagreeing with the coverage that was once the management’s making plans?

REP. MCCAUL: It’s a dissent cable, the strange measure to have 23 individuals of the State Department at the embassy dissenting with the coverage, the after motion file from the ambassador. But additionally the plan of evacuation, only a easy plan of evacuation. What was once your plan? They have did not ship that to Congress. Those are 3 key spaces that we need to see compliance with.

MARGARET BRENNAN: All proper, Congressman, we can be gazing that. I do know there are a variety of alternative problems we will communicate to you about someday quickly, together with China, however I gotta depart it there for as of late.