Trans basketball player Lexi Rodgers breaks her silence on bid to join all-female team

The transgender athlete hoping to play within the ladies’s NBL1 pageant has spoken out for the primary time and published she goals to play for Australia.

Lexi Rodgers she lifted the lid on her software to play for Victorian membership Kilsyth and known as for kindness from her critics.

Speaking on the Under the Surface podcast hosted via WNBL MVP Anneli Maley, Rodgers defined her choice to discuss publicly have been motivated via a need to elevate consciousness.

‘It’s just right to have just a little of a voice, now, as a result of, when it’s this hypothetical particular person and persons are making an image of what a transgender athlete looks as if of their head, 1: I don’t assume it’s me, and, 2: I believe it’s just a little harsh and folks fail to remember that there’s in truth an individual,’ she stated.

‘If you don’t get it and also you don’t know 1: don’t yell stuff on the web about it as it’s most probably mistaken, and, 2: Go and know about it.’

Andrew Bogut has been a fierce opponent of permitting organic men to compete in ladies’s sports activities, claiming doing so can be harmful

Former NBA megastar Andrew Bogut has vehemently criticised the chance of the semi-professional ladies’s league NBL1 South, which contains groups from Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania, permitting a organic male to play.

He warned the NBL1 would threaten the ‘sanctity of feminine recreation’ if it allowed a organic male to compete.

But Rodgers instructed her critics to take into accout the talk affected ‘precise folks’ and known as for his or her figuring out.

‘Please be great,’ she endured.

‘It has been a difficult week, so simply take a look at to keep in mind that there’s precise people who find themselves suffering from those discussions and those debates.’

Rodgers published she had first felt female dispositions prior to being an adolescent however suppressed the emotions.

However, she stated she made the verdict to transition right through Covid-19, when her mom was once recognized with a terminal sickness and she or he went via a dating break-up.

‘It was once overwhelming.

‘It was once any such fast transfer from: “Oh, I’m going to be a more feminine guy’ to ‘I’m trans, there’s no doubt about it’,” she said.

Having given up basketball in her youth, Rodgers revealed she now dreamt of playing at the highest level in the WNBL and with the Opals.

‘Coming into women’s basketball has been pretty cool, because, unfortunately, I didn’t know many of you before,’ she told Maley.

‘But now, watching you [Maley] play, and watching people like Cayla [George] play, Mon Conti […] that’s where I want to get to, that’s where I want to be.’

Maley, along with fellow WNBL stars Chloe Bibby, Saraid Taylor and Marena Whittle was incensed at Bogut speaking for them when they support having a female transgender player compete in the league.

Rodgers’ decision to speak out comes on the same day a Basketball Australia panel met to decide the fate of her application.

While the decision would normally be left to Basketball Victoria, the national body stepped in earlier this month and convened a team of experts to rule on what it described as a ‘complex and challenging issue’.

Under the Surface host and WNBL star Anneli Maley has backed calls for trans players to be allowed to join all-female teams

Fellow WNBL star Chloe Bibby also slammed Bogut’s comments on the issue

The panel includes Basketball Australia chief medical officer and Commonwealth Games medical advisor Dr. Peter Harcourt, three-time Olympian and Basketball Australia board member Suzy Batkovic and Diana Robinson, associate professor of sports and exercise physician at Notre Dame University.

‘While Basketball Victoria determines the eligibility of athletes who play in their competitions, in the interest of the sport and all athletes, BA’s panel will now assess this application,’ a BA spokesperson said in a statement.

Last week, World Athletics banned transgender women who had undergone male puberty from competing in elite female competitions.

It got here after the arena’s swimming governing frame FINA final yr banned transgender ladies who transitioned after the age of 12 from competing in ladies’s competitions.