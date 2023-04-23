Train hits car at crossing in Germany, 3 killed

Police say a teach has hit a car at a crossing in northern Germany, killing all 3 other people in the car

BERLIN — A teach hit a car at a crossing in northern Germany early Sunday, killing all 3 other people in the car, police stated.

Police stated that the regional teach hit the car at complete pace close to Neustadt am Ruebenberge, out of doors town of Hannover, German news company dpa reported.

The car’s 22-year-old driving force used to be killed together with two ladies who have been with him in the automobile, elderly 21 and 22. There have been 38 passengers and 4 railway staff on board the teach, and one particular person used to be somewhat injured.

The car it sounds as if drove onto a crossing even though the limitations, which did not quilt the entire width of the street, have been closed.