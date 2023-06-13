Tory Lanez to be sentenced following conviction in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case

Rapper Tory Lanez is ready to seem in a court docket Tuesday morning in Los Angeles, the place he’ll be sentenced for the July 2020 shooting that injured rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Lanez, who used to be convicted on Dec. 23, 2022, for shooting and injuring the hip hop artist, whose felony title is Megan Pete, used to be to start with set to be sentenced in January. The sentencing has been behind schedule a number of occasions after Lanez received new legal professionals and filed a movement for a brand new trial.

He faces up to 22 years and eight months in jail. According to a movement filed through the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office on May 23, a brand new California legislation would through default make Lanez’s sentence come in the “middle term” of the prospective 22-year sentence, until “circumstances in aggravation” have been confirmed. But prosecutors argued in the movement for a harsher sentence for the rapper.

In the movement received through ABC News, the LA DA’s place of business, which is prosecuting this case, argued that “circumstances of aggravation” are provide in this case and cited Lanez’s “callousness.”

Prosecutors additionally filed a movement remaining week asking the pass judgement on to give the rapper a 13-year sentence.

Lanez’s legal professionals, Jose Baez and Matthew Barhoma, didn’t reply to ABC News’ requests for remark.

Megan Thee Stallion arrives at courtroom to testify in the trial of Rapper Tory Lanez for allegedly shooting her, Dec. 13, 2022, in Los Angeles. Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times by way of Getty Images

Lanez used to be discovered accountable through a jury on Dec. 23, 2022, of 3 fees for shooting and injuring Megan in each ft in an incident in the Hollywood Hills on July 12, 2020.

The conviction got here after Judge David Herriford of the Superior Court of Los Angeles denied Lanez’s request for a brand new trial in a ruling remaining month.

Lanez, a well-liked rapper whose felony title is Daystar Peterson, used to be to start with charged in October 2020 with one prison depend each and every of attack with a semi-automatic firearm (non-public use of a firearm) and wearing a loaded, unregistered firearm in a car, in accordance to charging paperwork received through ABC News. “Personal use of a firearm” isn’t a separate rate, however a sentencing enhancement related to the primary depend that would build up Lanez’s imaginable sentence.

He used to be additionally charged forward of his trial in Dec. 2022 with an extra prison depend of discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Lanez, who selected no longer to take the witness stand all the way through the trial, pleaded no longer accountable to all 3 fees. His protection legal professionals argued all the way through the trial that Lanez used to be no longer the shooter.

This case has sparked intense debates over society’s remedy of girls, and Megan’s account of the incident — and the serious public vitriol she confronted after sharing her tale — has spotlighted the Protect Black Women motion, which addresses the two-front combat of sexism and racism Black girls revel in in their very own communities and in society at huge.