Tornadoes, large hail seen in Texas, New Mexico during Friday’s round of severe storms

Reports of tornadoes and large hail emerged throughout jap New Mexico and western Texas on Friday, June 2, 2023, as severe storms ripped in the course of the house.

Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm watches had been issued from southern Oklahoma to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Storm Prediction Center gained a large number of studies of severe climate, together with tennis ball-size hail alongside Interstate 10 in southwest Midland, and winds gusting as much as 81 mph south of Lubbock, Texas.

FOX Weather meteorologist Steve Bender mentioned, “That’s stronger than anything Tropical Storm Arlene is going to be dishing out.”

During the early afternoon, a twister used to be seen in Fort Stockton, Texas. However, no severe injury or accidents had been reported.

Hailstones had been additionally reported in Villanueva, New Mexico, and climate fanatics captured pictures of the large chunks of ice in Sanderson and Dryden, Texas.

Stormy Streak Continues

A blockading trend that has saved rain in the forecast on a daily basis this week from the Northern Rockies to Texas is anticipated to proceed in the course of the weekend.

This house contains the Central Plains, which is these days experiencing the worst drought stipulations in the rustic. However, the typhoon’s forecast may just now not be higher because it brings the opportunity of heavy, soaking rain.

Portions of Kansas’ outstanding drought house may just see an extra 2 to a few inches of rain over the following seven days. Similarly, portions of the Texas Panhandle would possibly witness 3 to five inches of rainfall.